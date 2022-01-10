Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessCelFi and Civil Defense Alerts
Nate001

526 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293260 10-Jan-2022 09:54
Send private message

Visiting parents in Nelson. They have a CelFi unit installed (officially).

 

Interesting thing this morning where only some phones near the unit picked up Emergency Alerts for a fire in Motueka at 5:30am (Motueka is 25km as the crow flies across the water).

 

The external antenna points to a tower in that direction, Ruby Bay. So I'm guessing phones in the house that were connected to tower via CelFi unit picked it up and others where on the local tower didn't

 

Anyway its made me realised that they can potentially miss alerts in their local area that are relevant/important. I assume alerts are sent by tower locations? No complaints just interested in how they work.

Create new topic
Oblivian
6634 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2846009 10-Jan-2022 10:55
Send private message

Correct. Send message to all clients on X tower/area.

 

 

 

There are a couple of in-depth quake alert type threads here that goes into it in detail. (But normally end up in a 'my device didn't get it but this one did' sort of scrap.) It's just the nature of the beast. It is 1 method of contact. It is not the primary method of contact. As always not something to rely on - They were also door knocking immediate area and relaying the news via radio station releases to stay indoors and close up.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 