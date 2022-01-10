Visiting parents in Nelson. They have a CelFi unit installed (officially).

Interesting thing this morning where only some phones near the unit picked up Emergency Alerts for a fire in Motueka at 5:30am (Motueka is 25km as the crow flies across the water).

The external antenna points to a tower in that direction, Ruby Bay. So I'm guessing phones in the house that were connected to tower via CelFi unit picked it up and others where on the local tower didn't

Anyway its made me realised that they can potentially miss alerts in their local area that are relevant/important. I assume alerts are sent by tower locations? No complaints just interested in how they work.