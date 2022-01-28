Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessElderly couple being harassed by an 021 caller
mattwnz

#293537 28-Jan-2022 15:03
My elderly parents have been getting harassed by an 021 number over the last week, with several calls today. One of the phone calls swore at them down the line. Another made other one word comments. Others are just silent calls  I contacted Vodafone and txted 300, and it says that the number is not on their network. They say that they would need to have a record of at least 4 calls for it to be reported for abuse, which they have had.  According to netsafe, telcos can terminate callers from their network who are abusing it but I would need to find out what network they are on first 

 

Is there a way to find out what actual network it is on. I though 300 would do this, but all it does is say whether the number is on Vodafones network or not, if txting from a Vodafone account. 

Create new topic
insane
  #2857763 28-Jan-2022 15:16
If it's from the same number, just block it. I've recently been getting the same robo-call again and again leaving blank voice messages - so now I just blocked them and ignore the voicemail messages. Visual voicemail or voice to txt would be rather handy for this.

mattwnz

  #2857771 28-Jan-2022 15:23
insane:

If it's from the same number, just block it. I've recently been getting the same robo-call again and again leaving blank voice messages - so now I just blocked them and ignore the voicemail messages. Visual voicemail or voice to txt would be rather handy for this.



They are being called on their landline. It isn't a Robo caller as they were sworn at.

kiwifidget
  #2857775 28-Jan-2022 15:29
Perhaps it's time to let the Police know.




xpd

xpd
  #2857779 28-Jan-2022 15:32
Give the number to their phone provider, they can block it.

 

 




Oblivian
  #2857797 28-Jan-2022 15:53
You know how when clicking unsubscribe to spam usually confirms a real person and Bingo you get more..

 

An answered initial robo call can do the same. It may not be one now, but can be use for an initial probe.

 

Will be one of 2 scenarios. Malicious locals who think its fun. Or overseas people investing in VPS server, Dialler, VoIP subscription (usually stolen credit card data). And spoofing the CiD/Caller ID to reach out and torment.

 

Much like the fake 021's etc calling local mobile numbers with overseas spam.

 

https://www.tcf.org.nz/consumers/digital-living/stay-safe-online/nuisance-and-malicious-calls/ They can block. But it needs to have a bunch of auditing done to do it (hence them asking for proof and times etc)

Varkk
  #2857799 28-Jan-2022 16:00
kiwifidget:

 

Perhaps it's time to let the Police know.

 

 

Harassment is a matter for the Police to be involved. Especially with the swearing etc. They should also report it to their provider, they can block that particular number from calling again and even assist the Police if required.

