gareth41: If the device is running Android, I wonder if you can get it blacklisted with Google also. If that's possible, they should be able to ban it from most streaming services also - since majority of them Netflix etc... use Googles widevine licensing system for their content - each Android device has a unique widevine device ID which I know they can blacklist as ive seen this happen before (not for stolen devices though but for other reasons I wont explain here)

No, Google don't blacklist, manufacturers don't blacklist, telcos do. It's their network that blacklisted phones are rejected from.Although the Google services are dominant in the Android landscape, they are not essential nor have they ever been. Cyanogenmod was a widespread example of an Android OS sans GMS in stock form that installed on multiple makes & models, giving them all an identical UI. Adding Google services was a matter of personal choice as to which services / apps you required from Google or alternative solutions.Although locked bootloaders have largely ended the Android rooting / independent OS scene, as I type this on my Huawei P40 I'm living the Google-free dream as enforced by US bully-boy tactics. I bought this phone specifically to beat the ban, to do what the Orange Idiot decreed I must not. Wasn't too hard to acheive, & it did involve synthesising a Google Services Framework Identifier (GSF ID) to access the suite. GSF ID is easily changeable, far easier than the IMEI repair required to beat blacklisting locally. (Of course you can always send blacklisted phones overseas, they're only blacklisted here, nowhere else.) After a while I went back to stock firmware, abiding by US law & ditching each & every one of their data-gobbling, information-harvesting services & products. The end result? Well, I'm currently figuring out how to privately import a P50 from China, there isn't yet any plan to retail them locally.Google's FRP lock, which prevents activation on handsets that haven't been correctly reset, has largely been left to individual manufacturers to implement their version of. Sometimes it's a staunch lockdown - Oppo devices when combined with Oppo ID are a brutal security implementation - but more often FRP locked devices simply provide a steady income stream for FRP unlock service providers. Samsung devices, all of them, phones & tablets, are bypassed via remote USB connection within 5 minutes.On top of that, the vast majority of Android handsets can have their IMEI changed, permanently & successfully again via remote USB connection. So long as it fits the algorithm, any IMEI will do - a blacklisted latest model Samsung Fold can report as a 5 year old Moto Z without issue after just a few minutes specialised work repairing the IMEI. Once the IMEI repair is complete, the device is entirely new to the network & cannot be blacklisted using previous details.