Good morning,

My friend had both his phones stolen yesterday from his vehicle. All caught on CCTV, 105 Police report has been logged.

We have the IMEI of one of them, not the other. It's a VF Smart N9 Lite but there's no SIM card in it.

I set up this phone back in 2019 and it's running Google Find my Phone, looks like they have turned it off. Can the IMEI be blacklisted and how do we go about it?

The other phone is just a dumb Nokia handset and he will block the card and get a SIM replacement (2Degrees)

Thanks.