quickymart

Mobile signal boosters, possibly not legit
#295589 8-Apr-2022 11:50
Saw this at the bottom of a Stuff story - which links to www.powertec.co.nz - these things aren't legit are they? Surely not? Who would follow up on this sort of thing?

  #2898540 8-Apr-2022 11:53
Powertec are Cel-Fi agents, which is the only legal option in NZ (as far as I know). 

  #2898569 8-Apr-2022 13:19
Okay cool 🙂

  #2898576 8-Apr-2022 13:47
Yep, these are legit, the only approved kit. I install these often.

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com



  #2898596 8-Apr-2022 14:26
All good, I know there are some dodgy websites out there. Was looking for something to improve the signal at my Mum's house. Thanks 😃

  #2898601 8-Apr-2022 14:40
Perhaps consider VoWiFi for your Mum. Does mean having a compatible phone, and using 2D or Vodafone. Might be worth looking into (assuming she has a decent internet connection there).

  #2898667 8-Apr-2022 15:58
Nope, crap copper where she is. ADSL no more than 5 Mb/s. Poor mobile signal too hence the signal improvement idea. But I'll try voice over wifi and see if it works. No harm in trying.

  #2899521 10-Apr-2022 15:29
As everyone one else has said they are the distri for celfi units.

As a radio tech who hunts down the unauthorized booster. It does pay to do the research before paying a couple of hundred dollars on what will prob become a paper weight in a matter or days/weeks.



  #2899523 10-Apr-2022 15:38
Yep hence my query ☺️

  #2907938 28-Apr-2022 15:50
BioNz: As everyone one else has said they are the distri for celfi units.

As a radio tech who hunts down the unauthorized booster. It does pay to do the research before paying a couple of hundred dollars on what will prob become a paper weight in a matter or days/weeks.

 

 

 

You wouldn't happen to have a spectrum analyser plot of the rubbish unauthorized boosters emit would you?  I'm interested to see the occupied bandwidth of the carrier, in band spurs and harmonics etc...

  #2911359 7-May-2022 17:53
i sure do. there is a plot in the sticky post at the top of the forum there. 

 

 

 

i even have a faulty one somewhere in my garage. what ill do is pull it out and turn it on and get you a close res one on the spec an. 

