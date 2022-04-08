quickymart

Saw this at the bottom of a Stuff story - which links to www.powertec.co.nz - these things aren't legit are they? Surely not? Who would follow up on this sort of thing?
Powertec are Cel-Fi agents, which is the only legal option in NZ (as far as I know).
Okay cool 🙂
Yep, these are legit, the only approved kit. I install these often.
All good, I know there are some dodgy websites out there. Was looking for something to improve the signal at my Mum's house. Thanks 😃
Perhaps consider VoWiFi for your Mum. Does mean having a compatible phone, and using 2D or Vodafone. Might be worth looking into (assuming she has a decent internet connection there).
Nope, crap copper where she is. ADSL no more than 5 Mb/s. Poor mobile signal too hence the signal improvement idea. But I'll try voice over wifi and see if it works. No harm in trying.
Yep hence my query ☺️
BioNz: As everyone one else has said they are the distri for celfi units.
As a radio tech who hunts down the unauthorized booster. It does pay to do the research before paying a couple of hundred dollars on what will prob become a paper weight in a matter or days/weeks.
You wouldn't happen to have a spectrum analyser plot of the rubbish unauthorized boosters emit would you? I'm interested to see the occupied bandwidth of the carrier, in band spurs and harmonics etc...
i sure do. there is a plot in the sticky post at the top of the forum there.
i even have a faulty one somewhere in my garage. what ill do is pull it out and turn it on and get you a close res one on the spec an.