Except that Prepay SIMs don't seem to exist any more in NZ. Or at least there are still things called Prepay SIMs, but they're just on-account SIMs under a false name. From a quick search:
Vodafone: "Pay Monthly" plan, https://www.vodafone.co.nz/pay-monthly, where you pay monthly and get a fixed quota of minutes, data, etc. "Prepay" plan, https://www.vodafone.co.nz/prepay, where you pay monthly and get a fixed quota of minutes, data, etc.
2Degrees: "Pay Monthly", https://www.2degrees.nz/mobile-plans/pay-monthly, where you pay monthly and get a fixed quota of minutes, data, etc. "Prepay" plan, https://www.2degrees.nz/mobile-plans/prepay, where you pay monthly and get a fixed quota of minutes, data, etc.
Skinny: "Prepay Mobile Plans", https://www.skinny.co.nz/pricing/plans, where you pay monthly and get a fixed quota of minutes, data, etc.
Spark: "Pay Monthly", https://www.spark.co.nz/online/mobile-plans?category=postpaid, where you pay monthly and get a fixed quota of minutes, data, etc. "Prepaid", https://www.spark.co.nz/online/mobile-plans?category=prepaid_retail_extra, where you pay monthly and get a fixed quota of minutes, data, etc.
Kogan Mobile: "Prepay Plans", https://www.koganmobile.co.nz/, where you pay monthly and get a fixed quota of minutes, data, etc.
Warehouse Mobile: The only honest one, just "Our plans", https://www.warehousemobile.co.nz/pricing, where you pay monthly and get a fixed quota of minutes, data, etc.
Some questions:
* Is this actually valid? I realise you can call a plan the Queen of Sheba if you want, but these are just standard pay-monthly on-account plans being sold as prepay plans.
* Are there really no more genuine prepay NZ SIMs available that you just load up with (say) 1GB data and that are valid for a year, not charged monthly?
At the moment it looks like the only way to do this is to get a travel SIM from an overseas provider, which is pretty ridiculous.