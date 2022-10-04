neb: So what's the difference between on-account, where you pay a monthly fee for a given amount of data and minutes, and prepay, where you pay a monthly fee for a given amount of data and minutes?

The PRE bit, You are paying in advance. They are exactly what they say they are a Prepay Plan. Because you pay in advance, there's no account application, credit checks, or (in most cases) ongoing commitment.

It sounds like you just want casual rates, not a plan, so don't look at plans, just look at the casual rates instead.

https://www.2degrees.nz/termsofuse/mobile/standard-rates/prepay/prepay-plus-rates/

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/prepay/pay-and-go/

https://www.skinny.co.nz/pricing/rates/

Just to list a few. For most people with regular recurring usage, they aren't as good of a value as a plan, but it might be what you need.

EDIT: But definitely not false advertising, just not a product suited to your particular requirement.