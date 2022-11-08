Donate to Geekzone
|
Sharesies
|
MightyApe
|
GoodSync
|
Backblaze backup
Home
Forums
News
Articles
Reviews
Slack
Geekzone Live
Search
Contact
Welcome
Guest
.
You haven't
logged in
yet. If you don't have an account you can
register now
.
Forums
›
New Zealand Mobile and Wireless
›
Best prepaid for phone you (almost) never use
mainlydata
55
posts
Master Geek
#
302223
8-Nov-2022 13:18
What's the cheapest way to have a mobile which never makes calls, never uses data and send less than ten txt messages a month ?
jonathan18
6336
posts
Uber Geek
Trusted
#2993477
8-Nov-2022 13:24
How does Warehouse Mobile stack up for such usage? Ages back we had my son’s phone with them for this kind of scenario (phone available if needed).
Top-ups from $5, and credit lasts a year (I’m sure it used to be way shorter than this); rates of 8c for calls (per min); texts (per text) and data (per MB).
https://www.warehousemobile.co.nz/pricing/
News and reviews »
Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10
Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29
Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05
Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05
Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21
Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20
Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10
Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34
Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21
Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14
Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10
Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30
Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15
Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08
Geekzone Live »
Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with
Geekzone Live
now.
Updates »
Are you subscribed to our
RSS feed
? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.
RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
apply.