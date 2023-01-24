From 23 January warehouse mobile has promoted free voicemail access previously the cost was 20 cents per access.

On accessing voicemail yesterday 23 January I realised I was still being charged and rang the warehouse mobile helpline I was credited the money back and advised that they had a fault with this and there techs were working on it.

This morning 24 January I rang them again and inquired if this fault was resolved and advised no resolution yet even on their website the info has not been changed to reflect free voicemail access.

https://www.warehousemobile.co.nz/help/product-and-services/voicemail

It seems the onus is on the customer to chase them (WM) to get a refund. Surely it is a normal expectation that all these problems should have been sorted out prior to the 23 January launch.

Voicemail costs 20c per call from your Warehouse Mobile.