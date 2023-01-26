No.. Kogan have no concept of 'billing'.. there is no way (as far as I know) of adding credit to your account.. which is why you can't reply to shortcodes.

The voice call was incoming.. we didn't try outgoing..

According to my wife's Kogan account.. it shows outbound SMS when we were still in Rarotonga.. so that seams to work.. (Only two messages outbound, so not a large sample size.. but working is working...)