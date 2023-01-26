Hi
thinking about a tri next month and wonder if anyone knows if Kogan Wifi calling will work from Fiji or if I need a data roaming plan'
thanks
Sorry your question is confusing WiFi calling and data roaming are 2 different things
WiFi calling works over WiFi not mobile data
panther2: Guess just do they support it internationally and Free nz calls
I have only used 2degrees WiFi calling when roaming can't answer for VodafoneNZ
While not Fiji.. We were in the Cook Islands two weeks ago.. and we were receiving voice and txt messages over WiFi with Kogan.. so I would say it will work.
While not Fiji.. We were in the Cook Islands two weeks ago.. and we were receiving voice and txt messages over WiFi with Kogan.. so I would say it will work.
No.. Kogan have no concept of 'billing'.. there is no way (as far as I know) of adding credit to your account.. which is why you can't reply to shortcodes.
The voice call was incoming.. we didn't try outgoing..
According to my wife's Kogan account.. it shows outbound SMS when we were still in Rarotonga.. so that seams to work.. (Only two messages outbound, so not a large sample size.. but working is working...)