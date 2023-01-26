Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessKogan wifi calling from Fiji
panther2

#303239 26-Jan-2023 19:27
thinking about a tri next month and wonder if anyone knows if Kogan Wifi calling will work from Fiji or if I need a data roaming plan'

 

Linux
  #3027666 26-Jan-2023 19:57
Sorry your question is confusing WiFi calling and data roaming are 2 different things

 

WiFi calling works over WiFi not mobile data

panther2

  #3027667 26-Jan-2023 20:03
Guess just do they support it internationally and Free nz calls

Linux
  #3027668 26-Jan-2023 20:04
panther2: Guess just do they support it internationally and Free nz calls

 

I have only used 2degrees WiFi calling when roaming can't answer for VodafoneNZ



danielparker
  #3027674 26-Jan-2023 20:34
While not Fiji.. We were in the Cook Islands two weeks ago.. and we were receiving voice and txt messages over WiFi with Kogan.. so I would say it will work.

 

 

Linux
  #3027675 26-Jan-2023 20:38
danielparker:

While not Fiji.. We were in the Cook Islands two weeks ago.. and we were receiving voice and txt messages over WiFi with Kogan.. so I would say it will work.


 



Were you billed?

danielparker
  #3027679 26-Jan-2023 21:03
No.. Kogan have no concept of 'billing'.. there is no way (as far as I know) of adding credit to your account.. which is why you can't reply to shortcodes.

 

The voice call was incoming.. we didn't try outgoing..

 

According to my wife's Kogan account.. it shows outbound SMS when we were still in Rarotonga.. so that seams to work.. (Only two messages outbound, so not a large sample size.. but working is working...)

 

 

 

 

 

 

