Yes, we we're over in Aus last weekend. I signed up with Kogan mobile who were offering a one month free trial as well but with 40Gb! Setting it up was relatively simple apart from initial user error..



You get sent an email where you scan a QR code to load the esim on your phone. Easy enough.



You'll need to activate the esim once you're in the country. Word of caution, when activating the esim, you need to enter some proof of ID. If you have AU based ID then it should be easy, I didn't, I was traveling on an NZ passport. Where I screwed up was when I tried activating the esim before I cleared immigration. Entering my NZ passport details the system threw a wobbly - I assume as it thought I didn't have valid visa or actually in the country - threw me out and askes me to enter AU based ID which of course I didn't have.. Tried multiple times, but couldn't it get back to it asking for an international passport. Im sure it couldve been fixed by calling them, but I just ordered another esim and set it up first time..



Only thing with Kogan is you have you actively call them to cancel your plan before you leave. Simple enough to do, and it occurs immediately, so I called at the airport before leaving..



In case it matters, I have a Samsung S22 Ultra. Not an iPhone. I imagine it'd be pretty much the same process, but would need to check if your iphone is compatible with the particular networks your intending to sign up to?