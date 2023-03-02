Context: I've made the move across the ditch and its turning into a long-term thing. I've got Australian telco services but still have a few rats and mice using my New Zealand mobile. Currently I've forwarded my calls to my Aussie number whilst still being on On Account but am looking at a more sustainable long term fix for this.

I've been thinking that lowering the plan to the lowest possible and occasionally using it using Wifi calling (roaming disabled to avoid the $8/day roaming charge) is feasible or alternatively using call forwarding on a prepaid account and just paying the casual minute rates (and forward it to a Hero local number).

A google search indicates some old posts on geekzone that 2 Degrees offers call forwarding on prepaid. Is this still the case? I'm fairly sure Vodafone, Spark and Skinny do not. Alternatively does anyone have any suggestions for a ultra low pay monthly plan that would allow call forwarding/aussie calls?

Thanks :)