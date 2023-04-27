Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessSignal booster advice
stevemnz

14 posts

Geek


#304347 27-Apr-2023 09:36
Send private message quote this post

I have read the sticky post on here and also at the RSM site Mobile phone boosters | Radio Spectrum Management New Zealand (rsm.govt.nz)

 

But struggling to find a any thing that is approved across multiple carriers, the situation is a very remote holiday house in the Marlborough Sounds (on an island) that can get a 4G signal from the beach (spark/Vodafone) but not at the main house.

 

Would we need to go to both carriers and ask for something that is approved? I assume they would suggest 2 different ones! There are no other houses even close however I also suspect Spark/Vodafone don’t care about this.

 

Is www.bettercall.co.nz any different from signalboosters.co.nz or mobilebooster.co.nz?

 

Thanks

Create new topic
wellygary
7133 posts

Uber Geek


  #3068321 27-Apr-2023 09:43
Send private message quote this post

TBH:

 

I would look at going down the Wifi calling route rather than all the issues around rebroadcasting Mobile signals, 

 

Look at setting up a 4G modem were you can get signal and then run a P2P link to the house where you have a regular AP...

 

( But this will likely need some form of solar and battery for the modem and P2P sites  or wired power from the house) 

 

 

 

Or if you are using the place on a more regular basis, just go for a Starlink connection... fairly sure Wifi calling works over this??

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
SATTV
1409 posts

Uber Geek


  #3068334 27-Apr-2023 10:08
Send private message quote this post

Is www.bettercall.co.nz any different from signalboosters.co.nz or mobilebooster.co.nz?

 

 

 

Looks dodgy as anything to me.

 

I would avoid them. 

 

As far as I am aware there is no device that is legal that does all services, you need one device per service and it has to be approved by the carrier. 

 

As above said, use wifi calling, way cheaper and safer.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

stevemnz

14 posts

Geek


  #3068338 27-Apr-2023 10:34
Send private message quote this post

SATTV:

 

Is www.bettercall.co.nz any different from signalboosters.co.nz or mobilebooster.co.nz?

 

 

 

Looks dodgy as anything to me.

 

I would avoid them. 

 

As far as I am aware there is no device that is legal that does all services, you need one device per service and it has to be approved by the carrier. 

 

As above said, use wifi calling, way cheaper and safer.

 

John

 

 

 

 

Yep agreed, thats what I was thinking, we are planning on starlink as well, but some of the oldies still like the traditional cellphone calls! 



hsvhel
984 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3068340 27-Apr-2023 10:38
Send private message quote this post

Although conclusion reached re Wifi

 

Looking quickly at that site, grammatically, there are a few mistakes.

 

No real contact points and the images are odd, like a LHD truck

 

10/10 would avoid

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Ecovacs Robotics Launches WINBOT W1 PRO Window Cleaning Robot in New Zealand
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:44

JBL Launches Tour ONE M2 Headphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:38

JBL Launches Tour PRO 2 True Wireless Earphones
Posted 23-Apr-2023 08:34

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 