I have read the sticky post on here and also at the RSM site Mobile phone boosters | Radio Spectrum Management New Zealand (rsm.govt.nz)

But struggling to find a any thing that is approved across multiple carriers, the situation is a very remote holiday house in the Marlborough Sounds (on an island) that can get a 4G signal from the beach (spark/Vodafone) but not at the main house.

Would we need to go to both carriers and ask for something that is approved? I assume they would suggest 2 different ones! There are no other houses even close however I also suspect Spark/Vodafone don’t care about this.

Is www.bettercall.co.nz any different from signalboosters.co.nz or mobilebooster.co.nz?

Thanks