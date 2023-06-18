Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Mobile and Wireless - Kogan Mobile - Failure to send SMS
ANglEAUT

#305987 18-Jun-2023 17:47
Is there anybody out there that can give some advice.

 

This friend of mine has a Kogan mobile # & when an SMS is sent there is a "Not delivered" notification as per this screenshot. Kogan support via email keep on sending me this link for the APN settings which I've already applied several times. Even the VFNZ / One NZ APN settings show the same behaviour.

 

 

 

 

A bit of history.

 

This is an iPhone & SIM has always been used in this phone. Initially, this mobile number was a 2Degrees number & then ported over to Kogan. Initially, there were no problems with sending SMS's. This issue occurs with iMessage enabled or disabled. Network settings have already been reset.

 

This phone is used infrequently, & the SMS functionality even less so. I can't confirm when the problem started, but I suspect it might have started after the Kogam 1yr contract expired & then wasn't renewed for 2-3 months. Renewing the contract enabled the number again & incoming/outgoing calls is not an issue.

 

Here is another factoid. Some people do not receive the SMS at all.
Others. like me, receive the SMS, yet the delivery status still shows "No delivered". If I send 2 messages quickly one after the other, the 1st SMS will arrive, it'll take +-5min for the "Not delivered" status to appear & only then will the 2nd SMS arrive. 5min later, the 2nd SMS also has the "Not delivered" status.




mortonman
  #3091754 18-Jun-2023 20:42
had similar this weekend. Got sent the apn settings first but still didnt fix it. 

 

 

 

the problem was the my number was still registering as the original kogan number not the ported number on the iphone. 

 

 

 

Went back on the help desk and they send me the following instructions which resolved the problem

 

 

 

In your device's Settings app, you can toggle iMessage and FaceTime on or off. Usually, you'll use these toggles to turn the services off, but you can also use them to refresh your connection to Apple's servers.

1. Open the Settings app on your Apple device.

2. Scroll down and tap Messages.

3. Toggle off the iMessage button – when it's off, it will have a gray background instead of a green one.

4. Tap Settings in the top left corner of the screen and head back to the main settings page.

5. Tap FaceTime.

6. Toggle off the FaceTime button.

7. Restart your device.

8. Go back into your Settings app to turn both iMessage and FaceTime back on.
 
 
 
 

If your iMessages are still being sent from your temporary number, check if your settings are updated. Go to Settings > Messages > Send & Receive and make sure the correct mobile number is displayed under the 'START NEW CONVERSATIONS FROM' section.  
 
 

