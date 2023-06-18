Is there anybody out there that can give some advice.

This friend of mine has a Kogan mobile # & when an SMS is sent there is a "Not delivered" notification as per this screenshot. Kogan support via email keep on sending me this link for the APN settings which I've already applied several times. Even the VFNZ / One NZ APN settings show the same behaviour.

A bit of history.

This is an iPhone & SIM has always been used in this phone. Initially, this mobile number was a 2Degrees number & then ported over to Kogan. Initially, there were no problems with sending SMS's. This issue occurs with iMessage enabled or disabled. Network settings have already been reset.

This phone is used infrequently, & the SMS functionality even less so. I can't confirm when the problem started, but I suspect it might have started after the Kogam 1yr contract expired & then wasn't renewed for 2-3 months. Renewing the contract enabled the number again & incoming/outgoing calls is not an issue.

Here is another factoid. Some people do not receive the SMS at all.

Others. like me, receive the SMS, yet the delivery status still shows "No delivered". If I send 2 messages quickly one after the other, the 1st SMS will arrive, it'll take +-5min for the "Not delivered" status to appear & only then will the 2nd SMS arrive. 5min later, the 2nd SMS also has the "Not delivered" status.