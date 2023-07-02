Linux: The situation is the mobile number is in the process of getting deactivated. Just cause a prepaid number has credit does not mean it will stop the number from getting deactivated The number would of been sent a reminder SMS but if the phone was off that SMS would expire after 72 hours if it could not be delivered Edit: Point 21 [url]https://www.warehousemobile.co.nz/terms/prepay-terms-and-conditions[\url]

Thank you for the reply and note the deactivation period

Yes he did indeed receive a sms msg that said credit is expirying and if topped up can the remaining credit can be extended another 365 days.

T&Cs conditions: (thank you for the link too)

(e) Re-charge Credit has a validity of 365 days. If you do not use your Re¬charge Credit within 365 days of your Payment, this Re-charge Credit will expire. We will not give you a refund of your Re-charge Credit once it has expired.

(f) If you make a new Payment within 365 days of a previous Payment, the expiry date of any previous unused Re-charge Credit will be extended to 365 days from the latest Payment (“Extension”). There is no limit to the number of Extensions you can have, and an Extension may take up to one working day to apply.

(g) You must make a Payment of at least $5 at least once every 365 days in order to keep your Prepay Account active, otherwise your account will terminate in accordance with clause 21(c).

The SMS msg he got reflects (e) and (f) but does not reflect (g) at all. What WH mobile should consider is a) a msg that says if you do not top up the SIM/number will expire b) a grace period of x days after 365 to allow (e), (f) or (g) this would allow them to retain customers since the situation my son is he is no worse off changing to a different provider