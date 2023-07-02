Our son's SIM had credit and was being used but because he had not topped up in 365 days the SIM has expiried
So is very frustrating expiry occurs whilst still having credit and had active use within a week of 'expiry'
Now we are told a SIM that has not been topped up within 365 days auto expires and therefore the number cannot be transfered via a WareHouse Mobile SIM swap (used for lost SIMS) but we have found he can still receive msgs just not send or top up which would suggest the SIM is at least partially active
Can anyone shed light on this situation?