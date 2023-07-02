Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessWarehouse Mobile - SIM expiry
xlinknz

1105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#306164 2-Jul-2023 13:08
Send private message quote this post

Our son's SIM had credit and was being used but because he had not topped up in 365 days the SIM has expiried

 

So is very frustrating expiry occurs whilst still having credit and had active use within a week of 'expiry'

 

Now we are told a SIM that has not been topped up within 365 days auto expires and therefore the number cannot be transfered via a WareHouse Mobile SIM swap (used for lost SIMS) but we have found he can still receive msgs just not send or top up which would suggest the SIM is at least partially active

 

Can anyone shed light on this situation?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Linux
9862 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3098660 2-Jul-2023 13:19
Send private message quote this post

The situation is the mobile number is in the process of getting deactivated. Just cause a prepaid number has credit does not mean it will stop the number from getting deactivated

 

The number would of been sent a reminder SMS but if the phone was off that SMS would expire after 72 hours if it could not be delivered

 

Edit: Point 21

 

https://www.warehousemobile.co.nz/terms/prepay-terms-and-conditions

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
xlinknz

1105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3098691 2-Jul-2023 14:57
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

The situation is the mobile number is in the process of getting deactivated. Just cause a prepaid number has credit does not mean it will stop the number from getting deactivated

 

The number would of been sent a reminder SMS but if the phone was off that SMS would expire after 72 hours if it could not be delivered

 

Edit: Point 21

 

[url]https://www.warehousemobile.co.nz/terms/prepay-terms-and-conditions[\url]

 

 

Thank you for the reply and note the deactivation period

 

Yes he did indeed receive a sms msg that said credit is expirying and if topped up can the remaining credit can be extended another 365 days. 

 

T&Cs conditions: (thank you for the link too)

 

(e) Re-charge Credit has a validity of 365 days. If you do not use your Re¬charge Credit within 365 days of your Payment, this Re-charge Credit will expire. We will not give you a refund of your Re-charge Credit once it has expired.

 

(f) If you make a new Payment within 365 days of a previous Payment, the expiry date of any previous unused Re-charge Credit will be extended to 365 days from the latest Payment (“Extension”). There is no limit to the number of Extensions you can have, and an Extension may take up to one working day to apply.

 

(g) You must make a Payment of at least $5 at least once every 365 days in order to keep your Prepay Account active, otherwise your account will terminate in accordance with clause 21(c).

 

The SMS msg he got reflects (e) and (f) but does not reflect (g) at all. What WH mobile should consider is a) a msg that says if you do not top up the SIM/number will expire b) a grace period of x days after 365 to allow (e), (f) or (g) this would allow them to retain customers since the situation my son is he is no worse off changing to a different provider

Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 