Purchase wholesale data - two separate providers
#306374 17-Jul-2023 14:39
How would one go about buying 'wholesale data' from Spark and One.NZ for example? I'd like to buy a pool of mobile data each month and have multiple devices use that data?

 

 




Prodigi

  #3105072 17-Jul-2023 14:43
Spark at least has business plans that have data pools which you can add data-only SIMs too.

 

Is 2degrees of any interest? We have a Private APN so we can do data pools easily there too, with Public IPs or all on private IPs so they can communicate (plus NAT to the internet)




  #3105109 17-Jul-2023 15:36
OK, thank you for the positive reply. I'm not too precious in terms of provider, with the only preference is to couple two (maybe three) providers to get the best of both sets of coverage; where one might be weak or non-existent signal the secondary provider makes up for.

 

 

 

 




