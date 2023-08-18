Hi Folks
Does anyone know what are the expected/max upload/download speeds are for the 2Degrees '4G wireless unlimited' service?
I've looked about on the 2Degrees website, but cant find any info :/
Thanks in advance
@sushiwaa Average would be between 40 to max 120Mbp/s (That is from my testing in Auckland CBD) all NZ carriers will be about the same for 5G as uplink is over 4G
But factors such as distance from serving cell and load will change this
As of today only 5G handles the download this will change in the future
Like the others have said, its pretty variable. However the Measuring Broadband New Zealand Report has some test results that you might find useful.
thanks for your reply
i'm getting around 30/15 mbps down/up, which seems to be a similar speed to what other providers (spark/one) are offering... so all good! :)
fyi: router is a tplink mx515v, with 75% signal strength (says aginet app)