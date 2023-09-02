I'm finally getting around to having fiber installed, but there's a small hitch - the offered ONT model doesn't seem to be appropriate for my somewhat unconventional requirements.

If I understood the fairly quiet Indian accent of the Chorus installer boss correctly, it seems that the ONT type that they usually install has only ONE activated LAN terminal, whereas my slightly unusual setup will need TWO active terminals.

I refer to the model depicted on the following link, under the heading "Check Your Connections".

https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/model-type-200

The number 2 section shows four terminals marked GE1, GE3, GE3, GE4 (Dunno if the first GE3 should be GE2?)

According to the guy, only GE1 is activated, but he seemed sure that I'd be able to obtain another model with two working terminals.

Anyone able to comment on this?