Optical Network Terminal - advice required.
#306907 2-Sep-2023 19:55
I'm finally getting around to having fiber installed, but there's a small hitch - the offered ONT model doesn't seem to be appropriate for my somewhat unconventional requirements.

 

If I understood the fairly quiet Indian accent of the Chorus installer boss correctly, it seems that the ONT type that they usually install has only ONE activated LAN terminal, whereas my slightly unusual setup will need TWO active terminals.

 

I refer to the model depicted on the following link, under the heading "Check Your Connections".

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/q/model-type-200

 

The number 2 section shows four terminals marked GE1, GE3, GE3, GE4 (Dunno if the first GE3 should be GE2?)

 

According to the guy, only GE1 is activated, but he seemed sure that I'd be able to obtain another model with two working terminals. 

 

Anyone able to comment on this?

 

 




Behodar
  #3123067 2-Sep-2023 20:07
What are you actually trying to accomplish?

 
 
 
 

Jase2985
  #3123115 2-Sep-2023 20:22
so you want two connections at your place? then you would need to pay for 2 connections

 

 

Goosey
  #3123116 2-Sep-2023 20:30
Here’s probably the start of the “context”

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=298862

 

 

 

 

 

just remember, the fibre ONT ain’t like a DSL router modem….

 

your current (or new) router will need to plug into the ONT. (WAN Port on the router will connect to the LAN port on the ONT).

 

 

 

your router handles everything else including running your LAN

 

 

 

i think in some situations you can have multiple ISPs / ISP accounts using the LAN port on the fibre ONT.

 

 

 

but what would you need that for in a simple house as that’s twice the connection/ monthly fees.



huckster
  #3123118 2-Sep-2023 20:41
Please explain your "somewhat unconventional requirements".

 

You might find you are barking up the wrong tree and if we knew what they were, we would be able to help.

RunningMan
  #3123150 2-Sep-2023 22:08
You can activate all 4 ports if you like, all with different RSPs.

Linux
  #3123151 2-Sep-2023 22:17
@geekIT Sounds like you are thinking the LAN / network ports on the ONT you are treating as network ports on a router / switch

 

Why would you need more than 1 port active on the ONT unless you want more than 1 ISP connected at your house

