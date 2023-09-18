Hi there,
Is there any known issue with data roaming in Harare, Zimbabwe ?
I’m trying to manually select Telecel but having no luck joining…
Cheers
https://www.2degrees.nz/roaming?isoCode=ZW
That maybe a good thing check out the pricing
edit: Do you have the 500MB add-on active?
Try connecting to another carrier in ZW and what is the rejection message displayed on the handset?
I left it on automatic for a few hours and it wouldn't connect to any network. Then try manually connecting to TELECEL with is the recommended network on the 2 Degrees website.
And all the obvious stuff like restarting the phone etc.. Im in the capital Harare
https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/roaming/which-roaming-networks-provide-2degrees-roaming-services-overseas
Linux: ...roaming steering
What is this?
