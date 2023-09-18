Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and Wireless2Degrees Roaming Zimbawe

stw

stw

59 posts

Master Geek


#307084 18-Sep-2023 15:07
Send private message quote this post

Hi there,

Is there any known issue with data roaming in Harare, Zimbabwe ?

I’m trying to manually select Telecel but having no luck joining…

Cheers

Create new topic
Linux
10068 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3128990 18-Sep-2023 15:15
Send private message quote this post

https://www.2degrees.nz/roaming?isoCode=ZW

 

That maybe a good thing check out the pricing

 

edit: Do you have the 500MB add-on active?

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).

stw

stw

59 posts

Master Geek


  #3129021 18-Sep-2023 16:19
Send private message quote this post

It worked in  Zambia.  Just not now in Zimbabwe

 

Linux
10068 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3129025 18-Sep-2023 16:24
Send private message quote this post

Try connecting to another carrier in ZW and what is the rejection message displayed on the handset?



stw

stw

59 posts

Master Geek


  #3129030 18-Sep-2023 16:36
Send private message quote this post

I left it on automatic for a few hours and it wouldn't connect to any network.  Then try manually connecting to TELECEL with is the recommended network on the 2 Degrees website.

 

 

 

And all the obvious stuff like restarting the phone etc.. Im in the capital Harare

 

 

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/roaming/which-roaming-networks-provide-2degrees-roaming-services-overseas

Linux
10068 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3129036 18-Sep-2023 16:53
Send private message quote this post

Try manually to select different networks but try 3 to 4 times incase of roaming steering

quickymart
10807 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3129044 18-Sep-2023 17:09
Send private message quote this post

Linux: ...roaming steering

 

What is this?

Linux
10068 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3129045 18-Sep-2023 17:13
Send private message quote this post

quickymart:


Linux: ...roaming steering


 


What is this?




Carrier forces to get the handset onto the preferred network when handset is on automatic network selection

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 