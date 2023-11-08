HI I got a TP link deco x80-5g off trade me hoping to use it with my RBI but I can't seem to get it to work, in the past I have upgraded buy just sticking my RBI sim in a newer spark or One/ Vodafone/ Skinny etc... supplied modem and it worked.

I know the RBI service uses TAC locked sims but being a One/ Vodafone supplied modem it would work with their RBI service, but I could not get it to work.



Am I correct in my assumption that it is or have I possibly mis-configured a setting or is it a locked out via the sim TAC lock?





