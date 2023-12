This problem happens very rarely - once every few months. My experience of diagnosing this kind of thing is that it's almost impossible, and certainly outside the capabilities or interest of an ISP.



As I mentioned above, I did once have an 'auto reset'. I hope I don't need to revive it.



However, my original question still stands - how do you do out-of-band control of a device (such as a router) economically using the mobile network?



This actually has more general usefulness - for example, one could reset any device that had crashed because of (say) a power glitch.

Home automation systems and MQTT brokers come to mind.