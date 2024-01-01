My father has a simple Doro 6820 phone and never uses data. He just needs an active SIM for emergency calls while he is visiting.

Yet again VoLTE is causing setup issues as Spark/Skinny won't work on 3G for his phone. The phone supports VolTE in the UK and the SIM show's VoLTE support in other devices, but it looks like he can't be provisioned on Skinny's network for VoLTE calls.

Looks like we might need to get a warehouse mobile or other supplied with supported 3G bands.

I wonder how much pain the carrier's teams at Auckland airport must face with their vistor SIMs due to VoLTE?