ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessVoLTE using an overseas "dumb" phone
#311276 1-Jan-2024 18:43
My father has a simple Doro 6820 phone and never uses data. He just needs an active SIM for emergency calls while he is visiting.

 

Yet again VoLTE is causing setup issues as Spark/Skinny won't work on 3G for his phone. The phone supports VolTE in the UK and the SIM show's VoLTE support in other devices, but it looks like he can't be provisioned on Skinny's network for VoLTE calls.

 

Looks like we might need to get a warehouse mobile or other supplied with supported 3G bands.

 

I wonder how much pain the carrier's teams at Auckland airport must face with their vistor SIMs due to VoLTE?




Generally known online as OpenMedia

  #3176804 1-Jan-2024 19:02
Does that handset not support 3G / WCDMA 850Mhz?

It would not really be a issue as all NZ carriers support 3G / WCDMA voice at the moment and VoLTE is not required unless they travel into RCG areas that don't have 3G hardware on the site

 
 
 
 

Best TrendMicro deals for antivirus and malware protection(affiliate link).
  #3176810 1-Jan-2024 19:35
Linux: Does that handset not support 3G / WCDMA 850Mhz?

It would not really be a issue as all NZ carriers support 3G / WCDMA voice at the moment and VoLTE is not required unless they travel into RCG areas that don't have 3G hardware on the site

 

While that's true now, it's going to be an issue pretty soon. All three networks have public switch-off dates for 3G within the next two years (One this year), and areas with only 4G/RCG coverage are only going to grow. 

 

 

 

The lack of an effective autoconfiguration system for VoLTE seems like a pretty major failure if you ask me. Especially as manual configuration isn't a thing, unlike APNs. 

 

 

 

Oh well, carriers get to sell more phones... 

  #3176813 1-Jan-2024 19:42
Don't know how many times I have said this Carriers all over the world have different VoLTE profiles, not every profile is in every phone. The exception to this the Apple iPhone which has all carriers profiles world wide.

Heck we even got caught out in the USA last month where Verizon’s VoLTE profile was not in IOS 16 on my wife's phone so calling wouldn’t work until we upgraded her phone to IOS17




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



  #3176814 1-Jan-2024 19:44
nztim: Don't know how many times I have said this Carriers all over the world have different VoLTE profiles, not every profile is in every phone. The exception to this the Apple iPhone which has all carriers profiles world wide.

Heck we even got caught out in the USA last month where Verizon’s VoLTE profile was not in IOS 16 on my wife's phone so calling wouldn’t work until we upgraded her phone to IOS17

 

I know, and I'm saying it's a terrible protocol design failure, especially when considering the existence of dumb-phones/feature-phones, where a software upgrade probably isn't practical. 

  #3176815 1-Jan-2024 19:51
Its also why the IOS operating system on my iPhone 12 is over 10GB

Other manufacturers sacrifice OS size for not having all these VoLTE profiles..




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

