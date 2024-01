MaxineN: Your full name, phone number, the SIM number(photo please) and as well the date you ported in to Kogan shall suffice for security for me to have a look at this. Send it to maxine.nesbitt@one.nz Will be back on Saturday so can have a good look at this. Cheers

I will be watching this thread....

As I replied in the other post. 4 out of 5 my ported numbers cannot receive txts. Only one number is fully functional. One number in the four problematic ones also experiencing not able to receive call problems. Keeps saying the number you are calling is not activated or does not register. Funny enough it is able to make outgoing calls though.

I think missing txt problems started to happen recently. One phone with such problems received a txt 19th Dec.