ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessPictures over IP possible?
#311422 14-Jan-2024 12:07
My title is possibly inappropriate. The problem is that my wife has an un-computer-savvy remote friend who, rather than email, uses a phone to send her texts and photos. This practice has caused my wife to replace her old Doro flip-phone with a far more elaborate mobile than she needs. 

 

However, she's recently discovered that although she can now receive her friend's texts without being connected to her OneNZ pay-as-you-go account, if she wants to view the attached photos, she has to connect to OneNZ, which rapidly depletes her pre-pay fund.

 

Is it possible I could set up my wife's computer to receive text and images from her friend's phone? 




'Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.' Voltaire

 

'If you believe in things that you don't understand, then you suffer.' Stevie Wonder - 'Superstition'

 

 

mentalinc
  #3181679 14-Jan-2024 12:14
Maybe email them instead of send as a pxt (mms)?




Maybe email them instead of send as a pxt (mms)?

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
Qazzy03
  #3181683 14-Jan-2024 12:30
Now that your wife has a more advanced phone, smart phone? wouldn't an app be easier than anything else?

Aka, whatsapp, instagram, snapchat, telegram, signal etc etc


farcus
  #3181686 14-Jan-2024 12:39
are they both using android phones? Use RCS messaging and just make sure to be connected to WiFi.



gehenna
  #3181687 14-Jan-2024 12:40
Don't send media over MMS. It's old and it's expensive. Just use WhatsApp or Messenger or RCS or any of the untold number of other options that exist to solve this issue.

wellygary
  #3181692 14-Jan-2024 13:00
As above, there are plenty of phone to computer options, but the first thing is ,

 

What sort of phone does the sender have?, 

gehenna
  #3181694 14-Jan-2024 13:04
IMO telcos should ditch MMS once and for all anyway

Lias
  #3181709 14-Jan-2024 14:14
I was just lecturing my mum the other day for sending MMS lol




I was just lecturing my mum the other day for sending MMS lol

