My title is possibly inappropriate. The problem is that my wife has an un-computer-savvy remote friend who, rather than email, uses a phone to send her texts and photos. This practice has caused my wife to replace her old Doro flip-phone with a far more elaborate mobile than she needs.

However, she's recently discovered that although she can now receive her friend's texts without being connected to her OneNZ pay-as-you-go account, if she wants to view the attached photos, she has to connect to OneNZ, which rapidly depletes her pre-pay fund.

Is it possible I could set up my wife's computer to receive text and images from her friend's phone?