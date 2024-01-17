Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessTrying better mobile coverage via Yagi antenna
mattybaba

11 posts

Geek


#311460 17-Jan-2024 12:31
Send private message quote this post

Hi guys.. I have friends that have little coverage around Kaikoura but pick up 4g from RBI tower I assume.. looking to boost their coverage around the base camp, took my Yagi multi band antenna down there but just wondering what the cheapest / best budget option is to extend / grab the signal via antenna and extend over base camp?.. a signal booster plugged in at the other end of antenna cable?.. I have had RBI broadband thru Vodafone before - is it possible to use the Router without a Sim card and just extend the coverage thru that somehow?.. trying not to have to hook up to another plan as such , just better their coverage for their mobiles / use existing phone plans with a better signal.. thanks in advance!

Create new topic
nztim
2902 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3183109 17-Jan-2024 13:43
Send private message quote this post

Use WiFi Calling.....




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
littlehead
204 posts

Master Geek


  #3183120 17-Jan-2024 14:21
Send private message quote this post

Wi-Fi calling is the cheapest option if you have broadband and Wi-fi signal already, and they have phones that support Wi-Fi calling.

 

If that isn't an option then the only legal option to rebroadcast mobile signal is a Cel-Fi unit. This will cost a couple thousand at least, and each unit is for a specific mobile network only. See https://powertec.co.nz/buy-online/cellular-repeaters/ 

wellygary
7434 posts

Uber Geek


  #3183128 17-Jan-2024 14:39
Send private message quote this post

mattybaba:  -

 

Is it possible to use the Router without a Sim card and just extend the coverage thru that somehow?.. trying not to have to hook up to another plan as such , just better their coverage for their mobiles / use existing phone plans with a better signal.. thanks in advance!

 

 

 

Nope, as mentioned above the only way to do this is via a Cell-fi set up which is $$$, 

 

Wifi calling is probably the easiest solution (if their phones support it). 

 

Get a Yagi and router, set it up and connect it to a wifi AP- 

 

Putting a cheap prepay sim in the router is likely the easiest way to extend voice coverage to the area, 



Reanalyse
309 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3183130 17-Jan-2024 14:43
Send private message quote this post

mattybaba: Hi guys.. I have friends that have little coverage around Kaikoura but pick up 4g from RBI tower I assume.. looking to boost their coverage around the base camp, took my Yagi multi band antenna down there but just wondering what the cheapest / best budget option is to extend / grab the signal via antenna and extend over base camp?.. a signal booster plugged in at the other end of antenna cable?.. I have had RBI broadband thru Vodafone before - is it possible to use the Router without a Sim card and just extend the coverage thru that somehow?.. trying not to have to hook up to another plan as such , just better their coverage for their mobiles / use existing phone plans with a better signal.. thanks in advance!

 

Please be careful with boosting general coverage signals including 4G, especially on the transmit side, as this can cause endless interference issues to other users of the service. And if the Radio Inspectors get involved could ending up costing you massive fines.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 