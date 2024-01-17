mattybaba: 

Hi guys.. I have friends that have little coverage around Kaikoura but pick up 4g from RBI tower I assume.. looking to boost their coverage around the base camp, took my Yagi multi band antenna down there but just wondering what the cheapest / best budget option is to extend / grab the signal via antenna and extend over base camp?.. a signal booster plugged in at the other end of antenna cable?.. I have had RBI broadband thru Vodafone before - is it possible to use the Router without a Sim card and just extend the coverage thru that somehow?.. trying not to have to hook up to another plan as such , just better their coverage for their mobiles / use existing phone plans with a better signal.. thanks in advance!

