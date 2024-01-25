Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
wanted: provider that does expire sim cards
jim.cox

#311533 25-Jan-2024 05:54
Are there any providers in NZ that do a prepay sim that, while in credit, does not expire?

 

 

 

Twice now Vodafone have expired the sim card in my motorcycle gps/alarm - and taken the credit that was on the sim card. 

 

It happens without warning, and I suddenly find it stops responding.

 

 

 

Yes, it probably was my 'fault', I 'should' have topped up the sim card. But it actually gets little traffic and in both cases it still had credit on it. 

 

 

 

While I have been a Vodafone customer for many many years, to say that I am unimpressed would put it mildly.  

 

 

 

Since I am about to have to sort a new sim and I really don't want to have to go through this again, now is a good chance to take my business elsewhere.

 

 





=mjc=
tardtasticx
  #3186193 25-Jan-2024 06:41
I don’t know if it’s intentional but I have a Kogan SIM doesn’t seem to expire. I bought it maybe 3+ years ago with a one month plan on it at the time, never topped it up or bought a plan on it again. It’s sat in my iPad unused the entire time as I have an eSIM from another provider instead.

I’ve lost an old number before with OneNZs expiring policy.didnt realise it’d be so instant, as I set a reminder to top up on that day but it was gone by that point. Funny that Kogan is an MVNO of OneNZ and hasn’t got the same policy.

 
 
 
 

Goosey
  #3186195 25-Jan-2024 06:49
Usually the reminder messages are sent to the sim, but that’s obviously an outdated old method by telcos given it was in place pre tablets and other data only devices 

 

  • makes you wonder why they haven’t challenged it and offer an optional reminder service via email instead of to the sim

 

 

answer - probally makes the “new connections” data look better….OR said telcos are too busy worried about their branding instead of things that matter (which would naturally sort the branding and love factor metrics).

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3186201 25-Jan-2024 07:30
Error in your thread title - ‘not’ missing?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #3186205 25-Jan-2024 08:03
The subject is wrong then? You want one that does NOT expire.




Dynamic
  #3186208 25-Jan-2024 08:20
While it does not answer your question, I've got three IoT devices with SIM cards and I have calendar reminders every six months to top them up so they do not expire.




michaelmurfy
meow
  #3186217 25-Jan-2024 08:59
If you use 2degrees you can data share to a prepaid sim card and it won't expire.




