Are there any providers in NZ that do a prepay sim that, while in credit, does not expire?

Twice now Vodafone have expired the sim card in my motorcycle gps/alarm - and taken the credit that was on the sim card.

It happens without warning, and I suddenly find it stops responding.

Yes, it probably was my 'fault', I 'should' have topped up the sim card. But it actually gets little traffic and in both cases it still had credit on it.

While I have been a Vodafone customer for many many years, to say that I am unimpressed would put it mildly.

Since I am about to have to sort a new sim and I really don't want to have to go through this again, now is a good chance to take my business elsewhere.