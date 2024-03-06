After 2degrees's third forced rate increase in a short period I dumped them and switched to Nova. So far so good. It also seemed like a good time to revisit WiFi-calling for during international travel.

Nova appears to support WiFi-calling on the iPhone and Samsung phones and the Pixel Pro 7 supports it with other telcos but I can not find the setting in the places it was suggested I should find it. While WiFi-calling now appears to be a 'standard' (VoWiFi?), would be right in assuming that there is still something that must happen at Nova's network settings relating to supported phone models, so is out of my hands to resolve by myself?

I am in a rural location but it is showing as a -109dBm 4G connection to what I think is a 2degrees cell phone tower.