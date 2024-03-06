Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WiFi-calling on Nova with Pixel Pro 7
ukoda

56 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 48


#311998 6-Mar-2024 15:02
Send private message

After 2degrees's third forced rate increase in a short period I dumped them and switched to Nova.  So far so good.  It also seemed like a good time to revisit WiFi-calling for during international travel.

 

Nova appears to support WiFi-calling on the iPhone and Samsung phones and the Pixel Pro 7 supports it with other telcos but I can not find the setting in the places it was suggested I should find it.  While WiFi-calling now appears to be a 'standard' (VoWiFi?), would be right in assuming that there is still something that must happen at Nova's network settings relating to supported phone models, so is out of my hands to resolve by myself?

 

I am in a rural location but it is showing as a -109dBm 4G connection to what I think is a 2degrees cell phone tower.

mrgsm021
1481 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 262

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3203799 6-Mar-2024 15:14
Send private message

Did your P7Pro have wifi calling when on 2Degrees?

 

If it didn't have it on 2Degrees, you are unlikely to have it on Nova, of course happy to be proven wrong here.



ukoda

56 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 48


  #3203800 6-Mar-2024 15:18
Send private message

mrgsm021:

 

Did your P7Pro have wifi calling when on 2Degrees?

 

 

Not that I saw but, I was not looking at it before.  It was my recent switch that me revisit the issue since it had been several years since I last looked at WiFi-calling.

Linux
11531 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7702

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3203801 6-Mar-2024 15:22
Send private message

Nova will never support Wi-Fi calling on your handset if 2degrees don't



ukoda

56 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 48


  #3203803 6-Mar-2024 15:26
Send private message

Linux:

 

Nova will never support Wi-Fi calling on your handset if 2degrees don't

 

 

Good to know, so I won't be holding my breath on that feature.

nztim
3861 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3203804 6-Mar-2024 15:30
Send private message

Another thread about Android phones and VoWifi/VoLTE unless the phone was purchased from the specific telco with their profiles in it there is no assurances it will work.

 

even a phone purchased from say 2degrees or Spark VoWIFI/VoLTE may not work on OneNZ 

 

Also with international roaming this may be an issue also.

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

ukoda

56 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 48


  #3203806 6-Mar-2024 15:38
Send private message

nztim:

 

Also with international roaming this may be an issue also.

 

 

I didn't want to muddy my original question but I do my International roaming on Google Fi and the eSIM. I remove the NZ SIM when I board the aircraft so people need to use my USA number when I travel.  I thought WiFi-calling on my NZ account would be nice for people to still be able to reach me without either party paying roaming rates.

