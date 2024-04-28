Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessLooking for suggestions on omnidirectional 4G modem options
jenz888

25 posts

Geek


#312567 28-Apr-2024 13:47
Send private message

Hi there,

 

Background Info

 

I'm located in the Coromandel area (36°51'59.28"S, 175°32'52.18"E)

 

ISP is Netspeed, which uses ONE network.

In 2021 I was having speed issues on rural wireless broadband, so I changed the modem to a Huawei B818, and initially one external hi-gain Blackhawk antenna. As helpfully suggested by @coffeebaron ... Detailed here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=42&topicId=284593

 

Just changing the modem made a noticeable difference. Adding the antenna, even more so.

 

Since that discussion, I added another of the same antenna (some time last year). That gave some additional speed improvements.

For past few months speeds have dropped. Previously I was getting around 30 to 70 Mbps fairly consistently (once Vodafone / One removed their 30 Mbps speed cap earlier last year). 

 

I went away for nearly three months over Christmas / early 2024, and on my return it's been sitting at around 3 to 20 Mbps.

 

Today I discovered 2nd ext. port on modem is no longer working. So looks like I'm back to one antenna. Might explain the speed drop, as both were originally working.

 

Connecting to the same tower (PCI 420 / TAC 41744 / ECI 1455363), B28, with my Samsung phone, I get around 140 Mbps down, 6 Mbps up. Holding phone in same location as the antenna.

 

So I'm thinking because the two is essentially behind a hill, directional antennas are not the way to go. Obviously my phone has omni-directional antenna, and it gets much better throughput than the hi-gain Blackhawks.

 

 

 

My thoughts and Questions

 

Am i thinking along the right lines re getting an exterior omnidirectional modem/antenna. I asked ISP about it, and they suggested the Nokia FastMile 4G 05-A, paired with a Mikrotik hap ac2 router. Which they can supply for around $372 all up.

 

I can find almost no consumer info on this modem online, aside from FCC documents, user manuals, and some 2nd hand units for sale from various countries. I'm guessing it's a fairly dated device? Although their newer FastMile 5G Receiver 5G16-A also has very little info online. Even Nokia's product for the 4G modem divulges minimal info. The 5G product page isn't much better.

 

If I stick with the two hi-gain antennas, I'm looking at a new modem (due to one jack not working). Likely around $200.

 

1) Before splashing out on an omnidirectional antenna, it would be great to hear if anyone else has experience with them (in rural environment, potentially with obstructed tower access).

 

2) Also, does anyone have experience with the Nokia unit?

 

3) Any recommendations for a better unit?

 

4) Let's say I do go with an omni antenna (such as the Nokia), would there be any advantage going with their newer 5G unit? To future-proof the system? Or is it unlikely there will ever be rural 5G service?

 

Pretty strapped for cash at the moment, so I'm keen to do this as cost effectively as I can.

 

 

 

Thanks very much ...

Jonathan

 

 

Create new topic
nztim
3685 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3223690 28-Apr-2024 14:10
Send private message

One word…. Starlink




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
jenz888

25 posts

Geek


  #3223692 28-Apr-2024 14:14
Send private message

Thanks. Had considered that. Currently outside my budget. Both the plans and the hardware.

 

Although, I see the HW has come down from when I last looked into it. And they now have a "DEPRIORITIZED" plan. Any experience with that?

nztim
3685 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3223701 28-Apr-2024 14:51
Send private message

Deprioritised plan runs at full speed, but full paying $159 customers Get the first bite
of the cherry during peak hours




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



jenz888

25 posts

Geek


  #3223705 28-Apr-2024 14:58
Send private message

Interesting. I since found this thread, and comment from @coffeebaron on a speed test. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=311932&page_no=2#3202389

 

Although, I gather it can vary a lot, depending on peak / off-peak usage.

 

Keen to know how slow it'll potentially get. Still searching for comments on that. $79 is only $14 more than I pay now. Just need to save a bit up for the hardware. Seriously considering it.

Jase2985
13410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3223706 28-Apr-2024 14:59
Send private message

jenz888:

 

And they now have a "DEPRIORITIZED" plan. Any experience with that?

 

 

Whole thread talking about that :) 

SATTV
1625 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3223709 28-Apr-2024 15:01
Send private message

Considering you have the Blackhawk antenna already, why not just change the B618?

 

Netspeed did not lock their sims to a device ( well they never used to )

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

nztim
3685 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3223711 28-Apr-2024 15:16
Send private message

Basically if an address cant get 50mbps VDSL or better I am suggesting starlink or a local WISP

4G FWA is toast, its oversubscribed on all networks pretty much everywhere




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



MaxineN
Max
1725 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3223713 28-Apr-2024 15:27
Send private message

Have to agree with Tim's point.

 

 

 

Even if you got the RGW sorted with both antennas working, Starlink still crushes it especially in price. Deprio is $79 a month, just get refurb hardware and you've spent maybe just a bit more initially but it's worth it. 

 

Plus you're not sharing contention with the township itself from the tower.

 

That tower I believe from memory is over looking the hill of the township. There is a much more dedicated tower in the actual township(also by memory it has all LTE layers barring L9) so unless you point your antennas via a mast at the right direction, you'll be stuck on L7 and barely getting the L18 layer from the one on the hill.

 

 

 

In simpler words. Wouldn't try and salvage it. Go Starlink.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

jenz888

25 posts

Geek


  #3223715 28-Apr-2024 15:32
Send private message

Yes, Starlink is looking like a better option. Especially for upload speed. I often get around 2 to 5 Mbps max on upload, especially when using a band that gives better download (B1). On B27 I get better upload, but much slower d/l. During public holidays, it all goes to shit no matter what band I use.

 

Any idea how to get the refurbished hardware? I'm only seeing $599 on Starlink site. But I see mention of the $399 new hardward and $199 refurb option elsewhere, but not how to get it. Eg.here: https://au.pcmag.com/networking/104136/starlink-offers-50-price-cut-if-you-can-handle-slower-speeds

 

 

 

 

 

At that price, it's a no brainer. At $599 for h/w, it's not an option just now.

jenz888

25 posts

Geek


  #3223716 28-Apr-2024 15:33
Send private message

MaxineN:

 

Deprio is $79 a month, just get refurb hardware and you've spent maybe just a bit more initially but it's worth it. 

 

 

Any idea how?

jenz888

25 posts

Geek


  #3223717 28-Apr-2024 15:39
Send private message

Do any of you know what qualifies as "poor Internet service" in the the Remote Users Scheme grant? 

MaxineN
Max
1725 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3223720 28-Apr-2024 15:55
Send private message

Hmmm.. Appears they removed the refurb option.

 

 

 

 

 

 

$20 rent isn't that bad. Could always go on Trademe and find a kit :~)

 

 

 

Also not surprised the upload is single digits. Pathloss on the uplink is insane past 7km even with LOS, unless you can bring your RSRP up and attach onto the L18 layer(4x4 config, big mid band, would bring your uploads to double digits).




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

kiruti
19 posts

Geek


  #3223752 28-Apr-2024 18:28
Send private message

MaxineN:

 

Hmmm.. Appears they removed the refurb option.

 

 

 

 

 

 

$20 rent isn't that bad. Could always go on Trademe and find a kit :~)

 

 

 

Also not surprised the upload is single digits. Pathloss on the uplink is insane past 7km even with LOS, unless you can bring your RSRP up and attach onto the L18 layer(4x4 config, big mid band, would bring your uploads to double digits).

 

 

 

 

I've set up the refurb kit for someone I know personally and the WiFi range from their provided router is shockingly poor. Walk 5 metres away from it and it's nearly completely dropped out. Have had to buy their Ethernet adapter, support are useless.

jenz888

25 posts

Geek


  #3224187 29-Apr-2024 13:44
Send private message

SATTV:

 

Considering you have the Blackhawk antenna already, why not just change the B618?

 

Netspeed did not lock their sims to a device ( well they never used to )

 

John

 

Thanks John. Yes, that's for sure an option on the table.

 

I was already considering changing to better modem/antenna configuration (such as the Nokia Freemile 4G), as it seems I don't have radio line-of-sight (I'd expect much faster connection if I did, considering what I achieve on my phone with its tiny little omni-directional antenna), so a less directional approach is likely to improve things. Even with both antenna Blackhawk ants. operational, speed varied greatly. Weekends and holidays slow things down substantially. The effect of which is not so impactful when I have higher speeds to begin with.

 

Replacing the modem is around $150 to $200, depending on the day (TradeMe).

 

If I can get the Starlink hardware at a discounted price (refurb. perhaps), that's also now an option on the table.

 

Jonathan

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright