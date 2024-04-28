Hi there,

Background Info

I'm located in the Coromandel area (36°51'59.28"S, 175°32'52.18"E)

ISP is Netspeed, which uses ONE network.



In 2021 I was having speed issues on rural wireless broadband, so I changed the modem to a Huawei B818, and initially one external hi-gain Blackhawk antenna. As helpfully suggested by @coffeebaron ... Detailed here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=42&topicId=284593

Just changing the modem made a noticeable difference. Adding the antenna, even more so.

Since that discussion, I added another of the same antenna (some time last year). That gave some additional speed improvements.



For past few months speeds have dropped. Previously I was getting around 30 to 70 Mbps fairly consistently (once Vodafone / One removed their 30 Mbps speed cap earlier last year).

I went away for nearly three months over Christmas / early 2024, and on my return it's been sitting at around 3 to 20 Mbps.

Today I discovered 2nd ext. port on modem is no longer working. So looks like I'm back to one antenna. Might explain the speed drop, as both were originally working.

Connecting to the same tower (PCI 420 / TAC 41744 / ECI 1455363), B28, with my Samsung phone, I get around 140 Mbps down, 6 Mbps up. Holding phone in same location as the antenna.

So I'm thinking because the two is essentially behind a hill, directional antennas are not the way to go. Obviously my phone has omni-directional antenna, and it gets much better throughput than the hi-gain Blackhawks.

My thoughts and Questions

Am i thinking along the right lines re getting an exterior omnidirectional modem/antenna. I asked ISP about it, and they suggested the Nokia FastMile 4G 05-A, paired with a Mikrotik hap ac2 router. Which they can supply for around $372 all up.

I can find almost no consumer info on this modem online, aside from FCC documents, user manuals, and some 2nd hand units for sale from various countries. I'm guessing it's a fairly dated device? Although their newer FastMile 5G Receiver 5G16-A also has very little info online. Even Nokia's product for the 4G modem divulges minimal info. The 5G product page isn't much better.

If I stick with the two hi-gain antennas, I'm looking at a new modem (due to one jack not working). Likely around $200.

1) Before splashing out on an omnidirectional antenna, it would be great to hear if anyone else has experience with them (in rural environment, potentially with obstructed tower access).

2) Also, does anyone have experience with the Nokia unit?

3) Any recommendations for a better unit?

4) Let's say I do go with an omni antenna (such as the Nokia), would there be any advantage going with their newer 5G unit? To future-proof the system? Or is it unlikely there will ever be rural 5G service?

Pretty strapped for cash at the moment, so I'm keen to do this as cost effectively as I can.

Thanks very much ...



Jonathan