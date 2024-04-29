Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessRocket Mobile Launches eSIM in NZ
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
78962 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#312586 29-Apr-2024 17:08
Send private message

Press release:

 

 

eSIM is now available on Rocket Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) using One NZ’s network.

 

Rocket Mobile NZ’s Head of Product and Marketing, James Whittome, says it’s a game changer for Kiwis who want instant access to NZ’s best value mobile plans (NZ Compare Awards 2023). 

 

“Since we launched Rocket Mobile in November last year, heaps of Kiwis have hopped on board our unlimited mobile data plans. eSIM will fuel our growth even further, making it even easier to ditch data caps, and overpriced plans that restrict your usage.”

 

eSIM stands for ‘embedded SIM card’, which allows customers to buy and activate a mobile plan within minutes. This removes the need to wait days for a physical SIM to be delivered, or visit a retail store. They can choose a new number or transfer their existing one.

 

“We already took away the barriers of credit checks and having to provide photo ID. Along with no long contracts, no sneaky stuff like voicemail fees and card payment surcharges, and no 28 day billing which means paying your bill 13 times a year, we’re showing New Zealand that mobile plans don’t have to be a rip off.”

 

“With eSIM, Kiwis can instantly switch to a plan that gives them more for less. If you’re on the road and about to run out of data, instead of being forced to pay extra for a data add-on, you can instantly switch to a Rocket Mobile plan on eSIM, and never have to worry about data limits again.”

 

With surging numbers of new arrivals into the country, eSIM is perfect for those who want to easily connect to a local network provider without delay.

 

“Land at the airport, buy, activate a Rocket Mobile eSIM, and get an unlimited data plan on a local network - all before your bags are out at the luggage carousel. Anyone can enjoy instant connectivity at an affordable price, without ever having to set foot in a store.”

 

There are also benefits for those wanting the convenience of being able to switch between different phone numbers using the same device, such as a work and personal number.

 

An eSIM compatible phone is required for the feature, and the majority of recently released smartphones are likely to be eSIM compatible. Customers can see if their device can accept an eSIM by checking with their manufacturer.

 

For more information visit rocketmobile.co.nz/esim 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

Create new topic
GSManiac
485 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3224259 29-Apr-2024 18:31
Send private message

Wish Kogan would hurry up and offer esim. Considering in Australia they do I’m unsure what the hold up is.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
graham007
221 posts

Master Geek


  #3253748 27-Jun-2024 10:49
Send private message

any feedback on how is rocket mob quality , service , easy to move to ? 

josephhinvest
1542 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3253775 27-Jun-2024 12:24
Send private message

I’ve moved over from Skinny, to the $45 plan.
eSIM was easy (iPhone), phone service has been totally unremarkable. Voice and SMS over wifi work great, cellular data is fast, they have taken my $45 last month and I haven’t thought about it since. The app is good but I haven’t looked at it in weeks.
Set and forget, has been all good.

Cheers,
Joseph



graham007
221 posts

Master Geek


  #3253779 27-Jun-2024 12:32
Send private message

josephhinvest: I’ve moved over from Skinny, to the $45 plan.
eSIM was easy (iPhone), phone service has been totally unremarkable. Voice and SMS over wifi work great, cellular data is fast, they have taken my $45 last month and I haven’t thought about it since. The app is good but I haven’t looked at it in weeks.
Set and forget, has been all good.

Cheers,
Joseph

 

 

 

thank you for your kind feedback.

 

 

 

anyone used the slower $25 plan and give any feedback please . 

richms
27939 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253792 27-Jun-2024 12:55
Send private message

I'm needing a physical sim and they dont take PO Boxes so hope it actually arrives to the house. Wish esim was more prevalent rather than a handful of expensive phones.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright