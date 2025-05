Handle9:

Just pay casual rates. You don't need roaming to maintain a number. Skinny requires a topup every 365 days so I just put $5 a year on my skinny sim.



The reason I need roaming is that stupid NZ banks and credit card suppliers want to use SMS for TFA. The most stupid thing imaginable. Which means I need to have roaming (or text forwarding) every time I use my card in a café when ordering at a table in Australia. I have already had a go at ANZ and Westpac about it. My only hope is that they will accept my Australian number, I will try and change that in my profiles before I go.

Before someone asks, I can't get an Australian card yet as I have liquidated my assets and investments so I have no income. I need to show some income. That will happen in about a years time.

When I looked at skinny website, I didn't find that option. I shall look again.