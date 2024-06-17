Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessCan I direct calls directly to voicemail on 2degrees or One.nz?
Bitfiddler

41 posts

Geek


#315145 17-Jun-2024 15:16
Send private message

I am moving to Australia and already have an Ozzie number.  I want to keep my NZ number for a while.  I have narrowed it down to pay as you go plans with either One.Nz (who I am with currently on a monthly plan) and 2degrees.  The plan is to have a voicemail message telling the caller to call m Australian number.

 

 

 

Qs: is there a way (and how) to direct incoming calls always to voicemail, where they can hear my recorded message - with either carrier?

 

 

 

I am leaning towards 2degrees because for roaming you pay by per minute of call and per text.  Whereas On.nz still charge you $6 a day.  The above will sway that decision.

Create new topic
Aucklandjafa
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3250039 17-Jun-2024 15:28
Send private message

Easiest thing would be to go on Spark's $15 pay monthly plan then add the $10/month international calling. You can then set your call forward to your Aussie number. 

 

Spark also do casual roaming rates; but they also do 2 weekly packs at $30 each which works out way cheaper than the $8/day charge.



Bitfiddler

41 posts

Geek


  #3250041 17-Jun-2024 15:30
Send private message

Thats still $50 a month for the two of us, when I don't need roaming.  I just want them to get a message to call my Aussie number.

Aucklandjafa
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3250043 17-Jun-2024 15:38
Send private message

Hmm, zero mention of two numbers. You could have the second number forward to your NZ number (which would then forward on to Aussie). But if that's too much, just set up a voicemail with 2d and call it when you want to check any messages (+64 830 83210)



evnafets
536 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3250045 17-Jun-2024 15:40
Send private message

Maybe too obvious:  Is it as simple as not having your phone available on the network, it automatically goes to voicemail? 

Aucklandjafa
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3250047 17-Jun-2024 15:43
Send private message

evnafets:

 

Maybe too obvious:  Is it as simple as not having your phone available on the network, it automatically goes to voicemail? 

 

 

 

 

Yep, that's done at a network level so you'll need to get a CSR to arrange. Just make sure that you're not being stung a per minute charge when roaming otherwise that will definitely get expensive 

Bitfiddler

41 posts

Geek


  #3250049 17-Jun-2024 15:55
Send private message

Aucklandjafa:

 

evnafets:

 

Maybe too obvious:  Is it as simple as not having your phone available on the network, it automatically goes to voicemail? 

 

 

 

 

Yep, that's done at a network level so you'll need to get a CSR to arrange. Just make sure that you're not being stung a per minute charge when roaming otherwise that will definitely get expensive 

 

 

 

 

I asked about that at One.Nz shop today, but there was no clear answer.

Aucklandjafa
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3250052 17-Jun-2024 15:59
Send private message

Spark 100% do, can't say if 2d do.

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
ANglEAUT
2311 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250089 17-Jun-2024 17:01
Send private message

Bitfiddler:  ... Qs: is there a way (and how) to direct incoming calls always to voicemail, where they can hear my recorded message - with either carrier? ... 

 

Surely you can do this on your device itself?

 

iOS:

 

     

  1. Settings
  2. Phone
  3. Call forwarding

     

       

    1. Call forwarding = On
    2. Forward to = VM # of Telco

     

 

Android (varies by OS version & manufacturer):

 

     

  1. Phone
  2. Settings
  3. Call Settings
  4. Call Forwarding settings

     

       

    1. Always ford = On
    2. Forward to = VM # of Telco

     

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

Linux
11317 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3250112 17-Jun-2024 17:47
Send private message

2degrees Postpaid & Prepaid subscribers can set diverts and a CFU off to VM does not incur a charge

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright