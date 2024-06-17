Bitfiddler

I am moving to Australia and already have an Ozzie number. I want to keep my NZ number for a while. I have narrowed it down to pay as you go plans with either One.Nz (who I am with currently on a monthly plan) and 2degrees. The plan is to have a voicemail message telling the caller to call m Australian number.
Qs: is there a way (and how) to direct incoming calls always to voicemail, where they can hear my recorded message - with either carrier?
I am leaning towards 2degrees because for roaming you pay by per minute of call and per text. Whereas On.nz still charge you $6 a day. The above will sway that decision.