Spaghetti:

When I am away from home and want IPv6 on my laptop via my mobile hotspot, I use an OpenVPN bridged (layer 2) connection to my home network. As the connection is bridged, the broadcast traffic passes through it, including the IPv6 Router Advertisement and Neighbour Discovery packets. So IPv6 just comes up as though I was plugged on to the same subnet at home. But on my Android phone and tablet, the OpenVPN connections are layer 3 only, so that does not work there. I think I may have found an Android OpenVPN client that can do layer 2 now (VPN Client Pro), but it is a pay app, so I have not tried it yet. You can not do this trick with Wireguard as it is layer 3 only.