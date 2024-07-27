Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessWhere is IPv6 for 5G?
Spaghetti

Geek


#315580 27-Jul-2024 17:32
I'm trying to live IPv6 only, so I ask: 

 

Where are all the NZ wireless telecommunications companies that support IPv6? Older GZ threads just say there are none, but no more news than that or commentary. 

 

Totally over CGNAT

 1 | 2
Linux
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265202 27-Jul-2024 18:24
No IPv6 on FWA / mobile broadband

 
 
 
 

Spaghetti

Geek


  #3265302 27-Jul-2024 21:52
Linux: No IPv6 on FWA / mobile broadband

 

Any more information on why not, or how not? Is it planned? Or is it too difficult for NZ telcos?

 

 

fe31nz
Uber Geek


  #3265307 27-Jul-2024 22:30
When I am away from home and want IPv6 on my laptop via my mobile hotspot, I use an OpenVPN bridged (layer 2) connection to my home network.  As the connection is bridged, the broadcast traffic passes through it, including the IPv6 Router Advertisement and Neighbour Discovery packets.  So IPv6 just comes up as though I was plugged on to the same subnet at home.  But on my Android phone and tablet, the OpenVPN connections are layer 3 only, so that does not work there.  I think I may have found an Android OpenVPN client that can do layer 2 now (VPN Client Pro), but it is a pay app, so I have not tried it yet.  You can not do this trick with Wireguard as it is layer 3 only.



cokemaster
Exited
Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265394 27-Jul-2024 23:42
I'm surprised that its taking this long... 

 

Telstra in AU does IPv6 across their mobile network, you can also useIPv6 when roaming in NZ (but thats cheating). Vodafone AU does IPv6 on their home broadband (5G) but not their Mobile APN's. 

 

 




MaxineN
Max
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3265403 28-Jul-2024 06:36
Spaghetti:

Linux: No IPv6 on FWA / mobile broadband


Any more information on why not, or how not? Is it planned? Or is it too difficult for NZ telcos?


 



Commercially sensitive.

No current or ex staff of any carrier will spill the tea on why IPv6 is unavailable on mobile connections.




Linux
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265417 28-Jul-2024 07:56
Cost to implement

Spaghetti

Geek


  #3265509 28-Jul-2024 12:06
fe31nz:

 

When I am away from home and want IPv6 on my laptop via my mobile hotspot, I use an OpenVPN bridged (layer 2) connection to my home network.

 

IMO this kind of defeats the purpose of using IPv6 and having end to end connectivity if you are just going to setup an OpenVPN server to connect to devices in your home network.



Spyware
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3265514 28-Jul-2024 12:31
Spaghetti:

 

IMO this kind of defeats the purpose of using IPv6 and having end to end connectivity if you are just going to setup an OpenVPN server to connect to devices in your home network.

 

 

So why this necessity to live IPv6 only??




jrdobbs
Master Geek


  #3265520 28-Jul-2024 12:43
Spyware:

 

So why this necessity to live IPv6 only??

 

 

Because it's the future and we will all need it... I think they said that about 20 years ago.

Spaghetti

Geek


  #3265530 28-Jul-2024 13:32
Spyware:

 

So why this necessity to live IPv6 only??

 

 

I'm certain you are capable of learning the advantages of IPv6, so perhaps you can tell me why we should not be using IPv6?

Spyware
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3265556 28-Jul-2024 14:38
Spaghetti:

 

I'm certain you are capable of learning the advantages of IPv6, so perhaps you can tell me why we should not be using IPv6?

 

 

When Geekzone goes IPv6 only I'll consider IPv6 a necessity.




muppet
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3265563 28-Jul-2024 15:08
IPv4+ for the win!!!!

 

 

 

ipv6:is:stupid:and:ever:yone::hate:sit

 

 

 

[I've read of a few places that only give their mobile customers a v6 address and for those places that don't have v6 they get put through a 6to4 gateway, pretty neat.Edit: Now I've said that, I can't find where I read it... Maybe I dreamt that]

cokemaster
Exited
4919 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3265606 28-Jul-2024 18:57
Send private message

Telstra does this (464XLAT) … although some APN’s can be used to give you dual IPv4 (CGNAT) and IPv6 addresses.





webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

hamish225
Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3269233 7-Aug-2024 18:48
when we lived in france we were on an MVNO called sosh and even they had IPv6 on their mobile network for regular users. There's probably a huge backlog of stuff their dev teams all need to do and adding ipv6 is probably at the wrong end of that list, if i had to guess.




MadEngineer
Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3269333 7-Aug-2024 19:15
Question: when your mobile is assigned an ipv6 address does it keep the same ip when you roam?




