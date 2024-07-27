Spaghetti:

I'm trying to live IPv6 only, so I ask:
Where are all the NZ wireless telecommunications companies that support IPv6? Older GZ threads just say there are none, but no more news than that or commentary.
Totally over CGNAT
Linux: No IPv6 on FWA / mobile broadband
Any more information on why not, or how not? Is it planned? Or is it too difficult for NZ telcos?
When I am away from home and want IPv6 on my laptop via my mobile hotspot, I use an OpenVPN bridged (layer 2) connection to my home network. As the connection is bridged, the broadcast traffic passes through it, including the IPv6 Router Advertisement and Neighbour Discovery packets. So IPv6 just comes up as though I was plugged on to the same subnet at home. But on my Android phone and tablet, the OpenVPN connections are layer 3 only, so that does not work there. I think I may have found an Android OpenVPN client that can do layer 2 now (VPN Client Pro), but it is a pay app, so I have not tried it yet. You can not do this trick with Wireguard as it is layer 3 only.
I'm surprised that its taking this long...
Telstra in AU does IPv6 across their mobile network, you can also useIPv6 when roaming in NZ (but thats cheating). Vodafone AU does IPv6 on their home broadband (5G) but not their Mobile APN's.
When I am away from home and want IPv6 on my laptop via my mobile hotspot, I use an OpenVPN bridged (layer 2) connection to my home network.
IMO this kind of defeats the purpose of using IPv6 and having end to end connectivity if you are just going to setup an OpenVPN server to connect to devices in your home network.
IMO this kind of defeats the purpose of using IPv6 and having end to end connectivity if you are just going to setup an OpenVPN server to connect to devices in your home network.
So why this necessity to live IPv6 only??
So why this necessity to live IPv6 only??
Because it's the future and we will all need it... I think they said that about 20 years ago.
So why this necessity to live IPv6 only??
I'm certain you are capable of learning the advantages of IPv6, so perhaps you can tell me why we should not be using IPv6?
I'm certain you are capable of learning the advantages of IPv6, so perhaps you can tell me why we should not be using IPv6?
When Geekzone goes IPv6 only I'll consider IPv6 a necessity.
[I've read of a few places that only give their mobile customers a v6 address and for those places that don't have v6 they get put through a 6to4 gateway, pretty neat.Edit: Now I've said that, I can't find where I read it... Maybe I dreamt that]
when we lived in france we were on an MVNO called sosh and even they had IPv6 on their mobile network for regular users. There's probably a huge backlog of stuff their dev teams all need to do and adding ipv6 is probably at the wrong end of that list, if i had to guess.
