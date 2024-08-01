I received an email last night (EK customer) that Electric Kiwi are launching a Mobile service today. I'd imagine they are trying to take on Kogan and Mighty mobile.
Marketing are doing a very poor job
" We've got you covered We're hooked up to the reliable 2Degrees network, which has at least 3G coverage in 98.5% of the places Kiwis are based "
Damn, too fast. Here is the press release, just received:
Kiwi Mobile, a new mobile challenger, wants Kiwis to stop getting ripped off paying for unused mobile data. They are making it better by launching an Endless mobile plan where you get all the fast data you need, but you only pay for what you use.
Research shows Kiwis on postpaid plans have an average of 6.7GB of unused mobile data left over every month - that’s 72.4 million gigabytes going to waste every year1. With over half (59%) of those Kiwis paying for more data than they need1, it’s unsurprising that 68% of Kiwis want more flexibility in their mobile plans2.
Kiwi Mobile Chief Executive Luke Blincoe says Kiwi Mobile’s purpose is to make things better for Kiwis. It knows Kiwis are willing to pay more to ensure they always have the fast data they need but with Kiwi Mobile, they no longer need to pay a premium for peace of mind.
“We’ve made things flexible - you can be confident you’ll never run out of data while only paying for data as you need it,” Blincoe says. “No more being ripped off by paying for unused data. It’s pretty cool and we think Kiwis are going to love it”.
Kiwi Mobile’s market-first Choice plan begins at $1.30 per day with 5GB of max speed data. When a customer has used all of their max speed data, they can continue with endless data at slower speeds or level up to another max speed data tier by increasing their daily rate for the remainder of the billing cycle. There are five tiers allowing customers to use up to 100GB of max speed data each month.
Kiwi Mobile gives Kiwis control of how much data they pay for, rather than forcing them into a mobile plan with inflexible data thresholds. Blincoe says pay monthly mobile plans by the big New Zealand telcos are strategically positioned to make Kiwis pay for more data than they need. Even ‘rollover’ plans require Kiwis to pay for data upfront before it’s needed or eventually expires. It’s deliberately confusing, he says.
“We’ve estimated inflexible data thresholds are costing Kiwis on postpaid plans upwards of $400 million annually in wasted data3. Our Choice plan will start pulling that number way down.”
Kiwi Mobile hopes to lift the lid on mobile data costs and the tactics used by the big New Zealand telcos encouraging Kiwis to commit to more data than they need.
“The big guys are highly incentivised to get people to part with more money - because the actual cost of delivering more data is pretty marginal for them. We are incentivised to make things better and that’s exactly what we intend to do,” Blincoe says.
The tactics of confusion were highlighted in the Commerce Commission’s draft guidelines for telecommunications providers. Announced last year, the guidelines called on providers to increase transparency about their prices and coverage so consumers can make better decisions about what the best plan is for their needs.
Kiwi Mobile’s flexible pricing model makes it easy to see where the best value lies. The plan is designed so you always get a deal that suits you.
For example, a customer on a pay-monthly 15GB endless plan for $65 pays their full bill even if they only used 9GB in the month. On Kiwi Mobile, that same customer will only pay $44 for 9GB.
Kiwi Mobile’s online calculator shows how much you will pay for Kiwi Mobile based on your average monthly data usage.
In line with the Commerce Commission’s draft guidelines, Kiwi Mobile’s Choice plan has no hidden costs and no penalty fee for leaving.
“We're not keen on the sneaky notice periods some of the other guys are into,” Blincoe says.
And with a launch promotion of the first three months free, anyone can give Kiwi Mobile a test drive.
“There’s a bit of a playbook for the big guys which goes something like: extract as much margin out of your customer as possible through confusing plans and then, when competitors put the pressure on, you undergo a rebrand and do it all over again,” Blincoe says.
“We reckon doing the opposite of that could be a pretty interesting business model.”
Kiwi Mobile is founded by one of New Zealand’s most-loved power and broadband brands, Electric Kiwi. Customers will receive the same award-winning service with wait times under a minute. Kiwi Mobile operates on 2degrees’ mobile network, reaching 98.5% of the places Kiwis live and work.
“We are fired up,” Blincoe says. “We intend to really bring the challenge to the big guys, and our goal is that Kiwis are the benefactors of that”.
To find out more visit: www.kiwimobile.co.nz
Looking at their website - eSIM and 5G, based on 2Degrees network.
No fixed terms either. So could use it for 90 days just for 100GB of data/month via eSIM, then quit.
Minimum Contract Period
The Kiwi Mobile Choice Plan has no minimum fixed term.
Early Termination Fee
Not applicable.
Notice period
Not applicable.
FYI
How do I set up and use Voicemail with Kiwi Mobile?
Currently we don't offer voicemail. When we were building all our clever stuff for the launch of Kiwi Mobile we left this till last. Voicemail is planned to launch late September. For now, if a call to your Kiwi Mobile isn't picked up after multiple rings, it will terminate.
Anyone know if they support wearables with LTE? Just got the Samsung Watch Ultra, wouldn't mind trying the LTE on it.
heavenlywild:
Anyone know if they support wearables with LTE? Just got the Samsung Watch Ultra, wouldn't mind trying the LTE on it.
2degrees. So no!
Oh damn. That's right.
Why can't we just have esims working on just wearables... sigh... I know, the bean counters think it won't make as much money if you don't tie your wearables with your phone plan.
I think Kogan is still the best value. If you buy it when they have the 2 for 1 deal (usually August and New Year?) it ends up at about $13 per month for 15GB per person per month.
Linux:
Marketing are doing a very poor job
" We've got you covered We're hooked up to the reliable 2Degrees network, which has at least 3G coverage in 98.5% of the places Kiwis are based "
Strange to advertise a service that will be gone burger in the next year or two. I'd have just said coverage and left it at that. Also I wonder if the 98.5 includes some 4G only coverage courtesy of RCG and the 98.5% isn't actually the amount of 3G coverage 2degrees has. Probably a naive assumption that the 3G footprint is the largest which may not be the case anymore (and if not now, for not much longer).
Interesting concept, reminds me of the days when WXC was doing pay for what you use broadband data on their plans.
No matter which way I slice and dice this, I struggle to see value. They ping you for a minimum of $34.95 per month, lets round that up to $40. For that price you can get unlimited 10 Mbps down speed from Rocket Mobile's/Mighty Mobile plan with no throttling.
If you go over their threshold, you pay for the remaining data until the next step up - so that is wasted. Breaking down the cost to $1.30 - $2.10 per day appears on the surface to water down the costs but in reality, the benefit is for true data hoggers who can manage to squeeze out over 15-20 GB per day from their phone use, that is where the offering becomes worth it - unlikely to be the majority of people.
Benefits are 5G speeds (device capability dependent) at a minimum of $34.95 and max of $60.68 per month. Your cost will vary per month. I'm currently on the Mighty Ape $20/month plan (promotional) for 12 months at 10 Mbps unlimited download where I see better value.
Their blog does break it up in details: https://blog.electrickiwi.co.nz/understanding-the-choice-plan
tushalb:
Benefits are 5G speeds (device capability dependent)
Given all mobile retailers in NZ offer 5G on currently sold plans (unlike Australia where restriction to expensive plans is common) it's hardly a benefit TBH.