Greetings,

I have a Netgear Hotspot I want to use.

However, it is currently sim locked to Spark and I am looking to use it with a different provider.

I visited a Spark store to inquire about unlocking it, but they were unable to find the IMEI number in their system.

They provided me with a number to call their "service desk".

Unfortunately, when I called the number, I was met with anger and told not to ever call the number again, apparently I should have never been given this number as it's not for customers.

I returned to the store and was told that there was nothing they could do to assist me.

I am reaching out to see if anyone has successfully unlocked a Netgear Aircard 800s and if so, how they were able to do so.

Many thanks