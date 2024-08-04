Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Mobile and Wireless - Hotspot SIM locked to Spark
nzjbnz

#315658 4-Aug-2024 07:30
Greetings,

 

 

 

I have a Netgear Hotspot I want to use.

 

 

 

However, it is currently sim locked to Spark and I am looking to use it with a different provider.

 

 

 

I visited a Spark store to inquire about unlocking it, but they were unable to find the IMEI number in their system.

 

 

 

They provided me with a number to call their "service desk". 

 

 

 

Unfortunately, when I called the number, I was met with anger and told not to ever call the number again, apparently I should have never been given this number as it's not for customers.

 

 

 

I returned to the store and was told that there was nothing they could do to assist me. 

 

 

 

I am reaching out to see if anyone has successfully unlocked a Netgear Aircard 800s and if so, how they were able to do so.

 

 

 

Many thanks

 

 

nzbnw
  #3267930 4-Aug-2024 08:43
Hi nzjbnz

 

 

 

That doesn't sound an ideal experience. Can you please DM me the IMEI of the device and some details of the Store you have been dealing with?

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

nzbnw

 
 
 
 

CNZ

CNZ
  #3268217 4-Aug-2024 22:29
I have the same unit walked into Wills St many years ago and he gave me the code no questions asked.

