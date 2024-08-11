Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessNZ mobile plan costs by the GB
ipearx

32 posts

Geek


#315737 11-Aug-2024 14:58
Send private message

I made a chart to help figure out based on how much data you want on a mobile plan, which is the cheapest. Hope it's useful. 

 

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1egaLT8PWmzTP3y_ar8hmjgsumC9qe-MCsw0iLg8_gcg/edit?usp=sharing

 

 

Create new topic
Qazzy03
481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3270609 11-Aug-2024 15:41
Send private message

Good chart.

 

I am unsure if adding an unlimited* column might be worth it.

 

I switched over to Mighty Mobile when they had their previous special deal. 
Unlimited data, text and Calls for $20 per month. 

 

The current special is 20% off annual plans

 

https://www.mightymobile.co.nz/

 

 



ipearx

32 posts

Geek


  #3270612 11-Aug-2024 15:48
Send private message

Qazzy03:

 

I am unsure if adding an unlimited* column might be worth it.

 

 

Yeah I deliberately ignored specials, deals and 'unlimited data' that is not full speed. If you're happy to go slow after using all your fast data, that would be a separate chart I think!

ipearx

32 posts

Geek


  #3270615 11-Aug-2024 16:08
Send private message

Qazzy03:

 

switched over to Mighty Mobile when they had their previous special deal. 
Unlimited data, text and Calls for $20 per month. 

 

The current special is 20% off annual plans

 

https://www.mightymobile.co.nz/

 

 

Wow that actually seems like a great deal. Especially for a phone, who cares if it's 10MB/s... also I'd be tempted to stick it in my 4G router, although that is not allowed technically...



Qazzy03
481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3270618 11-Aug-2024 16:15
Send private message

ipearx:

 

Wow that actually seems like a great deal. Especially for a phone, who cares if it's 10MB/s... also I'd be tempted to stick it in my 4G router, although that is not allowed technically...

 

 

Yeah, I don't mind the speed tbh, so I haven't noticed being 'slow' for day-to-day tasks on my moblie. 
It has been great not having to worry about my monthly GB cap. 
I generally only use it for PoGo, Reddit, Spotify and a hot spot for Steam Deck when travelling. 

ipearx

32 posts

Geek


  #3270620 11-Aug-2024 16:21
Send private message

Qazzy03:

 

Yeah, I don't mind the speed tbh, so I haven't noticed being 'slow' for day-to-day tasks. 
It has been great not having to worry about my monthly GB cap. 
I generally only use it for PoGo, Reddit, Spotify and a hot spot for Steam Deck when travelling. 

 

 

Imagine, I could leave my iPhone iCloud photo sharing stuff turned on all the time... and software updates. That would be nice, not having to carefully manage data usage.

 

Shame both them and Skinny don't have eSIM. If one did, I could have both networks for ultimate coverage...

Behodar
10534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3270651 11-Aug-2024 19:13
Send private message

You've listed Warehouse at $15 for 1 GB, but given that the table is focused on data shouldn't you be using the $8 data "pack" instead of the $15 "combo"?

ipearx

32 posts

Geek


  #3270668 11-Aug-2024 20:41
Send private message

Behodar:

 

You've listed Warehouse at $15 for 1 GB, but given that the table is focused on data shouldn't you be using the $8 data "pack" instead of the $15 "combo"?

 

 

Wouldn't you have to have a plan to use that?

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Behodar
10534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3270669 11-Aug-2024 20:43
Send private message

The website says you can pick a combo, pack, or casual rates, and the FAQ confirms that you don't need to get a combo before getting a pack.

 

I haven't actually tried it myself so I'm just going by what the site says.

sdavisnz
1015 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3270670 11-Aug-2024 21:02
Send private message

i am on the one nz tablet plan on my iPhone, 40gb for $20 month. been on it for years.

 

 

 

casual rates for SMS and phone calling, but I use whatsapp for messaging and calling, most months my bill is around $22-25 a month, if I have to SMS someone not on whatsapp.




Voice gives context

aj6828
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3270680 11-Aug-2024 23:22
Send private message

Qazzy03:

 

Good chart.

 

I am unsure if adding an unlimited* column might be worth it.

 

I switched over to Mighty Mobile when they had their previous special deal. 
Unlimited data, text and Calls for $20 per month. 

 

The current special is 20% off annual plans

 

https://www.mightymobile.co.nz/

 

 

 

 

 

 

nice same here and never looked back ever since




Exclusive for Geekzone Members!

 

Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device too (NO-CGNAT) by default on all Hyperfibre & Max Fibre plans & NO Contracts with Hyperline.co.nz powered by 2degrees

 

Hyperfibre plans available on Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

 

 

 

 

quickymart
14025 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3270687 12-Aug-2024 07:08
Send private message

Who does Mighty Mobile piggyback on? Vodafone/One?

Linux
11447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3270689 12-Aug-2024 07:17
Send private message

quickymart:

Who does Mighty Mobile piggyback on? Vodafone/One?



@quickymart OneNZ

ipearx

32 posts

Geek


  #3270696 12-Aug-2024 07:58
Send private message

sdavisnz:

 

i am on the one nz tablet plan on my iPhone, 40gb for $20 month. been on it for years.

 

casual rates for SMS and phone calling, but I use whatsapp for messaging and calling, most months my bill is around $22-25 a month, if I have to SMS someone not on whatsapp.

 

 

That is a good deal too! I added it to the chart. I wonder if you can keep your number on that plan?! or get an eSIM to mix with another existing plan?

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 