I made a chart to help figure out based on how much data you want on a mobile plan, which is the cheapest. Hope it's useful.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1egaLT8PWmzTP3y_ar8hmjgsumC9qe-MCsw0iLg8_gcg/edit?usp=sharing
Good chart.
I am unsure if adding an unlimited* column might be worth it.
I switched over to Mighty Mobile when they had their previous special deal.
Unlimited data, text and Calls for $20 per month.
The current special is 20% off annual plans
https://www.mightymobile.co.nz/
Yeah I deliberately ignored specials, deals and 'unlimited data' that is not full speed. If you're happy to go slow after using all your fast data, that would be a separate chart I think!
Wow that actually seems like a great deal. Especially for a phone, who cares if it's 10MB/s... also I'd be tempted to stick it in my 4G router, although that is not allowed technically...
Yeah, I don't mind the speed tbh, so I haven't noticed being 'slow' for day-to-day tasks on my moblie.
It has been great not having to worry about my monthly GB cap.
I generally only use it for PoGo, Reddit, Spotify and a hot spot for Steam Deck when travelling.
Imagine, I could leave my iPhone iCloud photo sharing stuff turned on all the time... and software updates. That would be nice, not having to carefully manage data usage.
Shame both them and Skinny don't have eSIM. If one did, I could have both networks for ultimate coverage...
You've listed Warehouse at $15 for 1 GB, but given that the table is focused on data shouldn't you be using the $8 data "pack" instead of the $15 "combo"?
Wouldn't you have to have a plan to use that?
The website says you can pick a combo, pack, or casual rates, and the FAQ confirms that you don't need to get a combo before getting a pack.
I haven't actually tried it myself so I'm just going by what the site says.
i am on the one nz tablet plan on my iPhone, 40gb for $20 month. been on it for years.
casual rates for SMS and phone calling, but I use whatsapp for messaging and calling, most months my bill is around $22-25 a month, if I have to SMS someone not on whatsapp.
nice same here and never looked back ever since
Who does Mighty Mobile piggyback on? Vodafone/One?
That is a good deal too! I added it to the chart. I wonder if you can keep your number on that plan?! or get an eSIM to mix with another existing plan?