For the last 3 weeks I have been playing chat/email tag with Full Flavour/Devoli (previous mobile provider) and Skinny (mobile provider I want to port to) over porting a number I have had for a long time.

Basically Devoli claims they are not seeing any port requests from Skinny at all, while Skinny says Devoli aren't accepting their port requests.

I've confirmed with Full Flavour (who resells Deovli's service) several times the details I should be using for the port request -- the Devoli provided details are the same ones I have given to Skinny. I have submitted the same details several times (copied over from an email from Full Flavour) and still they keep getting rejected.

And yes the details are correct. I have triple checked the details every time -- and I have a screen shot of my most recent non-manual port request as proof Skinny has been given the correct details.

Devoli suggested a manual port -- which Skinny (after many chat converstations) eventually they should try and I did that yesterday after 45mins on the phone to Skinny helpdesk. Still no success with the manual port.

Skinny asked me to check whether there are any open service requests on the Devoli side. Devoli claims they have no open service requests.

(As an aside I have just out of intrerest also tried a port to One NZ -- their website threw an exception when I submitted the port request. Not sure if this is a red herring and just a One NZ issue unrelated to porting).

I suspect it's an issue on Devoli's side but they pretty much swear they're not done anything to prevent a port request.

Any ideas? I am thinking my next step is to try a port to 2degrees as if that also fails it will squarely point to an issue on the Devoli side.