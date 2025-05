Hi there,



We have a small business and I'm thinking about applying for a 0800 number that will go to a 027 mobile phone.

Advancing on the idea, is it possible that if we don't answer or the phone is off - it can go to an overseas call centre to take a message or triage the call?



My recent experience with One's call centre was great so it would be great if we can get a Philippines call centre of the similar quality.