ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessSwitching providers... where to start?
kiwicam

#315819 19-Aug-2024 15:39
I'm looking at switching from 2Degrees pay monthly to One Prepay, and I'd like to keep my number.  Any tips on how to make the process smooth - or as smooth as possible?

 

I assume I start by notifying 2Degrees - which of course requires a call to their call centre 😡, but I want to ensure I port my number before it's released into the pool and reallocated. To avoid paying for two services at the same time, I'll want my current plan to finish near the end of the month - can a schedule a number port with One so it's lined up?

rp1790
  #3273705 20-Aug-2024 08:19
Don't notify 2degrees, just sign up to One and "bring your number".  A search would have given you this as the top link! https://one.nz/mobile-plans/switch-to-us/#:~:text=See%20https%3A%2F%2Fone.nz,72%20hours%20to%20be%20activated.

 
 
 
 

kiwicam

  #3273766 20-Aug-2024 09:15
Thanks.

 

I'm just paranoid about how to terminate my 2Degrees connection without penalties. They burned me when I cancelled broadband with them - I gave heaps of notice, asked advice on dates... and ended up paying for two ISPs for 28 days. It's the main reason I'm looking to move away from them.

 

I'm thinking I'll do the "bring my number" process with One then, once complete, I'll call 2Degrees as suggested in their Ts and Cs - Just to confirm the contract is ended.

rp1790
  #3273767 20-Aug-2024 09:18
If you have a contract term with 2D you need to be 100% sure yourself on any penalties before going ahead.



Linux
  #3273774 20-Aug-2024 09:40
@kiwicam Are you paying off a handset with 2degrees? You only need to deal with GSP (Gaining service provider) Take note OneNZ Prepay is not a calendar month prepaid plan but 28 days prepaid plan so you pay 13 x a year

 

2degrees is calendar month on Prepaid and has true 12 month carryover - OneNZ caps the carryover and if your prepaid plan goes on hold you lose any carryover minutes / data straight away not like 2degrees you have 90 days to topup and keep your carryover minutes & data

kiwicam

  #3273778 20-Aug-2024 10:03
Thanks @Linux. I should be fine for terms and contracts, I'm on the "Freedom Term" and haven't purchased through them. I'm just parnoid about notice periods.

 

Great point regarding 28 days vs 1 month. I might need a spreadsheet to do a fair comparision 🤣.

Linux
  #3273779 20-Aug-2024 10:15
@kiwicam Further to this no ' Data Clock ' on OneNZ so no free 1 hour data everyday (excluding the 2degrees $8 prepaid monthly plan)

