I'm looking at switching from 2Degrees pay monthly to One Prepay, and I'd like to keep my number. Any tips on how to make the process smooth - or as smooth as possible?

I assume I start by notifying 2Degrees - which of course requires a call to their call centre 😡, but I want to ensure I port my number before it's released into the pool and reallocated. To avoid paying for two services at the same time, I'll want my current plan to finish near the end of the month - can a schedule a number port with One so it's lined up?