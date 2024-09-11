Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessCivil Defence Disaster - Emergency Mobile Alerts - LG V40 Phone - Channel?
#316052 11-Sep-2024 21:38
I've been trying to track down the applicable 3 digit channel number for the "Cell Broadcast" app on LG V40 phone to enable receipt of Emergency Mobile Alerts (not received to date). The retailer PBTech says ask One. One weren't able to tell me. Geekzone suggests its channel 4370, but that's 4 digits and per https://www.sharetechnote.com/html/Handbook_LTE_PWS_MessageIdentifier.html 4370 is the message ID and not the channel number. There is some suggestion channel 050 (50) is the global channel, but testing is infrequent so advance confirmation would be helpful. The frequency stickie does not seem to cover this. Can anyone advance this? 

  #3281191 11-Sep-2024 21:52
Just checked the message settings on my Samsung S23+ and nothing listed



  #3281199 11-Sep-2024 22:08
All called 'channel' in the official documents. And not message types.

https://getready.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/documents/ema/ema-director-statement-en-may18.pdf

  #3281200 11-Sep-2024 22:11
I am sure channel 050 is ' Cell INFO display ' 



  #3281203 11-Sep-2024 22:21
One of my old handsets. Perhaps the huawei or moto, had sms-cb enable option. Got a message every time the tower changed. Or lost connection.

That was quickly switched off again.

  #3281217 11-Sep-2024 22:44
Oblivian: All called 'channel' in the official documents. And not message types.

https://getready.govt.nz/assets/Uploads/documents/ema/ema-director-statement-en-may18.pdf

 

Thanks, nothing like a dollar each way! That seems pretty definitive - and seems the LG V40 is not going to receive the alerts. (It won't accept channel 4370 but would accept 437!)

 

 

  #3281218 11-Sep-2024 22:45
Oblivian: One of my old handsets. Perhaps the huawei or moto, had sms-cb enable option. Got a message every time the tower changed. Or lost connection.

That was quickly switched off again.

 

Thanks again! Searching settings there is no "SMS" nor "CB". 

  #3281219 11-Sep-2024 22:49
Curiosity kills as they say.

Got into a rabbit hole of people looking at their own country needs/settings to enable on sailfish and so on when oddball OS or phones didn't work.
Found a url for an overseas provider config. Change the url to MCC530 (one/vf) and suddenly you get their default settings.

https://cs.android.com/android/platform/superproject/+/android-13.0.0_r8:packages/apps/CellBroadcastReceiver/res/values-mcc530/config.xml

The strings show there's a nz specific mod in the type/header? But presidential, not amber and 4370.

You aren't alone..the EU appears to use lots. And allows subbing to 3 digit ones. https://xdaforums.com/t/cellbroadcast-and-emergency-warnings-on-android-is-it-a-mess.4458307/

But if you do turn on 50. Enjoy the spam :)

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
  #3281222 11-Sep-2024 22:59
Oblivian: But if you do turn on 50. Enjoy the spam :)

 

LOL. It won't last long then! Not had any yet but looking out for them! Really appreciate your efforts, thanks.

