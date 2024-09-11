I've been trying to track down the applicable 3 digit channel number for the "Cell Broadcast" app on LG V40 phone to enable receipt of Emergency Mobile Alerts (not received to date). The retailer PBTech says ask One. One weren't able to tell me. Geekzone suggests its channel 4370, but that's 4 digits and per https://www.sharetechnote.com/html/Handbook_LTE_PWS_MessageIdentifier.html 4370 is the message ID and not the channel number. There is some suggestion channel 050 (50) is the global channel, but testing is infrequent so advance confirmation would be helpful. The frequency stickie does not seem to cover this. Can anyone advance this?