@kingdragonfly

Any thoughts about New Zealand shut down of the 3G network?
In New Zealand, Android is currently more popular than iOS. As of recent data, Android holds approximately 55-60% of the market share, while iOS accounts for around 40-45%.
So I thought I'd post this here.
In New Zealand, the 3G network will be shut down by the end of March 2025
One New Zealand Extends 3G Switch-off Date: Geekzone
In Australia, the 3G network shutdown is scheduled for end of this month, 28 October, 2024, for both Telstra and Optus. Vodafone has already switched off its 3G network as of December 2023
Here's a video about Australia's shutdown, in particular around emergency calls