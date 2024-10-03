Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessIn New Zealand, 3G network shut down by the end of March 2025
kingdragonfly

10901 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#316295 3-Oct-2024 08:49
Send private message

Any thoughts about New Zealand shut down of the 3G network?

In New Zealand, Android is currently more popular than iOS. As of recent data, Android holds approximately 55-60% of the market share, while iOS accounts for around 40-45%.

So I thought I'd post this here.

In New Zealand, the 3G network will be shut down by the end of March 2025

One New Zealand Extends 3G Switch-off Date: Geekzone

In Australia, the 3G network shutdown is scheduled for end of this month, 28 October, 2024, for both Telstra and Optus. Vodafone has already switched off its 3G network as of December 2023

Here's a video about Australia's shutdown, in particular around emergency calls


View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 8
nztim
3672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3290355 3-Oct-2024 09:06
Send private message

Good Job, unless you own an Apple iPhone or an Android Supported by the carrier for VoLTE don't provide service at all to the device

 

Nothing worse than a 000 (or 111 call here) not going through and not understanding why

 

Same should be done here, get every no compliant device off the network prior to shut down.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Technofreak
6509 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3290365 3-Oct-2024 09:26
Send private message

nztim:

 

Good Job, unless you own an Apple iPhone or an Android Supported by the carrier for VoLTE don't provide service at all to the device

 

Nothing worse than a 000 (or 111 call here) not going through and not understanding why

 

Same should be done here, get every no compliant device off the network prior to shut down.

 

 

I don't follow your logic. What happens to the overseas visitor that arrives here with a VoLTE capable phone which is supported in their home country but won't work here? Do they have to buy another phone for the duration of their visit? It's going to be a nasty surprise for a lot of visitors. Gone are the days of roaming as we know it.

 

This whole VoLTE implementation is a big step backwards. 

 

 




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

nztim
3672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3290366 3-Oct-2024 09:32
Send private message

Unless you have an iPhone or an Android with NZ VoLTE support then you are SOL

 

Times have moved on from phones globally being able to work around the world




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



nztim
3672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3290375 3-Oct-2024 09:35
Send private message

The guy being interviewed in that article also has it wrong, the US/Canada iPhone 11/12 supports Band28 and has done all the way down to the iPhone 6




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Technofreak
6509 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3290376 3-Oct-2024 09:36
Send private message

nztim:

 

Times have moved on from phones globally being able to work around the world

 

 

It seems you think that is a good idea. Sorry I don't follow your logic.

 

I thought technological advances should improve operability. Obviously I am wrong about that.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Behodar
10257 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3290378 3-Oct-2024 09:44
Send private message

Technofreak:

 

I thought technological advances should improve operability.

 

 

If the engineers were in charge then I'm sure they would. But with beancounters in charge, we get whatever turns the most profit (in this case, a traveller having to buy two phones).

CYaBro
4501 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3290381 3-Oct-2024 09:47
Send private message

New business idea: Phone rental company for tourists.




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



nztim
3672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3290383 3-Oct-2024 09:51
Send private message

VoLTE requires a whole heap of settings programmed into the phone to work (for example the carriers call server/voice protocols/etc) worldwide carrier profiles are all programmed into any iPhone 6s and newer along with almost every 4G frequency, and, with the 12 and above almost every 5G frequency

 

It is the Multiple manufacturers of android phones who have decided to cherry pick which profiles they have decided to put into various models of phone, and that is no fault of the carriers who have made this information available to phone manufacturers.

 

Visitors to NZ with iPhones that are 6s or newer will have no problem connect to the networks here, those with Androids will be hit and miss

 

AT&T in the USA have led the way here, by putting together a full-scale PDF of the various phone models (and sub models) which manufacturers have decided to include their VoLTE profile

 

https://www.att.com/scmsassets/support/wireless/devices-working-on-att-network.pdf

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

solaybro
627 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3290384 3-Oct-2024 09:53
Send private message

One of the issues that initially delayed the shutdown in NZ is that some phones support VoLTE for regular calls but switch to 3G for emergency calls. You might think your phone is working fine after the shutdown, but in an emergency, you could be unable to call for help.

 

It would be interesting to find out what phones are doing this.

ajw

ajw
1927 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290386 3-Oct-2024 10:02
Send private message

nztim:

 

Unless you have an iPhone or an Android with NZ VoLTE support then you are SOL

 

Times have moved on from phones globally being able to work around the world

 

 

And the huge loss of revenue to MNO's.

 

 

old3eyes
9108 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3290387 3-Oct-2024 10:02
Send private message

Sounds like Windows 10 end of life but  for the telco industry. "Shutdown 3G and we'll sell  bucketloads of new phones" 




Regards,

Old3eyes

ajw

ajw
1927 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290389 3-Oct-2024 10:06
Send private message

@kingdragonfly

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Szf9ZR7dCm4&t=332s

toejam316
1439 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3290390 3-Oct-2024 10:13
Send private message

It's a nessecary evil. You can't overbuild a network in radio spectrum like you can with a physical network (for example, the Fibre network overbuilding the Copper network). The spectrum is allocated and used by the technology and can't carry another technology, so to free up the capacity for further development and improvement (like enabling 850/900Mhz spectrum for 4G/5G/5GSA use) you're going to need to turn off the previous occupant (in this case, 3G).

 

My speculation is that roaming issues could likely be resolved by vendors adopting Apple's approach, but Android vendors tend to target specific market segments and regions and don't want their phone to work out of that area, as that opens up opportunities for grey market export/import for lower cost higher value devices into areas where they would otherwise sell higher cost devices instead.

 

Safety is only a concern when there is a legal requirement. I could imagine a future where a default VoLTE profile is made mandatory to support emergency calling functionality only as a fallback solution.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

ajw

ajw
1927 posts

Uber Geek


  #3290398 3-Oct-2024 10:27
Send private message

Most phones still have the GSM bands enabled so my question is after 3G switchoff on the one.nz network will the handset switch to GSM until 2G switchoff December 2025.

nztim
3672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3290400 3-Oct-2024 10:31
Send private message

ajw:

 

Most phones still have the GSM bands enabled so my question is after 3G switchoff on the one.nz network will the handset switch to GSM until 2G switchoff December 2025.

 

 

yes, when I was in the US last month there were 2G only areas, and I was able to make calls, just not use data




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 8
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright