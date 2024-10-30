I have a new house (NShore Auckland) with a smart meter in the standard metal switchboard box.

Being a new house, the SB / meter are set into an inside wall of our attached garage.

Over the past 4 years (since new), the meter has had occasional trouble getting a reading out.

90% of the time it gets through - which indicates (to me) that it is a signal strength issue.

Twice Meridian has suggested an extra antenna - and then let the matter drop (when the readings succeeded again).

Now they are saying that I'm in a weak signal area (duh), and their team doesn't think an antenna will help.

So they are going to use a human meter-reader every 2 months.

My guess is that improving the transmission even 10% would fix the problem.

Anyone know enough about the meters in use - to suggest an antenna my sparkie could add to the meter ?

Picture of meter here