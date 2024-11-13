Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessValid number formats, prefixes, and lengths for NZ toll and toll-free numbers
cddt

#317763 13-Nov-2024 08:53
I have been asked to prepare a script to validate the formatting of NZ phone numbers. For landline and mobile it's pretty easy, but for toll and toll-free numbers I am not familiar with which prefixes are still in use (e.g. 0800, 0900, 0508), or how many digits the following part can be (5 - 8 digits?)

 

I'm sure I see 0800 around, but not sure about 0900 or 0508. Likewise I'm not sure I've seen a 5-digit number following... 

 

So my naive crack at a regex would be ^0(508|800|900)\s[0-9]{5,8}$ 

 

If anyone is a real subject matter expert, let me know about Australian toll and toll-free numbers too. :D 




cddt

  #3308407 13-Nov-2024 09:36
So I checked Wikipedia and it suggested that "Toll-free numbers begin with 0508 or 0800,[4] followed by usually six but sometimes seven digits"

 

But the link to NAD then says that free-phone numbers should be 10 digits, meaning the prefix is follow by six, so not sure where the "sometimes seven" came from. 

 

Likewise the information on premium-rate numbers is inconsistent. 

 

I'm only looking for best effort accuracy here, not to cover off all the edge cases! 




nztim
  #3308439 13-Nov-2024 10:33
Our 0800 TEAMNET number is 0800 832 6638 but in reality, if you dial 0800 832 663 it will work the and if you dial with the 8 just the telco drops the 8 and connects the call




