Press release:

The Commerce Commission is seeking feedback on its draft decision to consider deregulating the Mobile Termination Access Services (MTAS) – which allow customers on one mobile network to communicate with customers on another via voice calls and text messages (SMS) at regulated rates.

Telecommunications Commissioner, Tristan Gilbertson, says changing consumer behaviour across the digital landscape means there is a case for considering the removal of regulation.

“The increasing popularity of alternative over-the-top (OTT) messaging services, such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, mean that grounds may exist to consider the removal of SMS regulation.

“It’s also likely that these OTT alternatives, combined with a shift in the market away from voice calling and towards data services, mean that regulation of these services may no longer be necessary,” says Mr Gilbertson.

“Our investigation would focus on changes in the industry and competitive landscape and what is in the best interests of Kiwi consumers.

“If we were to proceed with removing MTAS regulation, this could take the form of complete deregulation, or a more progressive withdrawal of regulation, depending on the balance of competition and consumer interests,” says Mr Gilbertson.

The Commission is interested in hearing stakeholder views on whether there is a case for considering deregulation of MTAS including any views on an appropriate deregulatory pathway for these services.