Spark has increased its med size and large offering to 75gb and 150gb
https://www.spark.co.nz/online/shop/mobile-plans
when will one nz ( vodafone nz ) follow if they want to be competitive that is ? any one from VF can comment ?
thanks
Usually announcements are done through official public statements first unless authorised to do so.
I tend to agree that 15GB is a little small for the price compared to competitors, but considering OneNZ's top tier plan has unlimited data, they can't really add more data onto an already unlimited plan.