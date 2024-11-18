Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mobile Data - Plan Sizes
graham007

#317818 18-Nov-2024 16:52
Spark has increased its med size and large offering to 75gb and 150gb 


https://www.spark.co.nz/online/shop/mobile-plans


 


when will one nz ( vodafone nz ) follow if they want to be competitive that is ? any one from VF can comment ?


 


thanks


 

Ruphus
  #3310302 18-Nov-2024 17:21
Usually announcements are done through official public statements first unless authorised to do so.

 

I tend to agree that 15GB is a little small for the price compared to competitors, but considering OneNZ's top tier plan has unlimited data, they can't really add more data onto an already unlimited plan.

 
 
 
 

Jase2985
  #3310303 18-Nov-2024 17:25
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=317616

 

Few weeks too late

