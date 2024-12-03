Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
A website that shows upcoming cell tower installations?
heavenlywild

#317977 3-Dec-2024 12:56
Is there such a website available that shows upcoming cell tower installations in NZ?




Jase2985
  #3315547 3-Dec-2024 17:08
https://gis.geek.nz/

 

Will need a login, may not be 100% accurate.

 
 
 
 

Linux
  #3315552 3-Dec-2024 17:15
This site shows licence locations does not mean site is built

raytaylor
  #3320391 14-Dec-2024 10:16
Local councils dont always get alerted for smaller sites until a couple of weeks before construction starts. 

 

You can only really rely on radio licenses in the RSM database or websites that map those licenses as a clue. They will usually be created about 6 months ahead of a site being built but just because a radio license exists doesnt mean the site will be built. 




