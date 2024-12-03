heavenlywild

Is there such a website available that shows upcoming cell tower installations in NZ?
Is there such a website available that shows upcoming cell tower installations in NZ?
Will need a login, may not be 100% accurate.
This site shows licence locations does not mean site is built
Local councils dont always get alerted for smaller sites until a couple of weeks before construction starts.
You can only really rely on radio licenses in the RSM database or websites that map those licenses as a clue. They will usually be created about 6 months ahead of a site being built but just because a radio license exists doesnt mean the site will be built.
