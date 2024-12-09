Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and Wireless5G Livestreaming Issue with One
PastaJoe

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#318038 9-Dec-2024 16:52
HI all,

 

Have just installed a new 5G Mobile broadband using a Deco x80 from One.  Everything works great with good up/down speeds of 300/100Mbps (and updated to latest firmware).  Works great... except for when I try to livestream to YouTube through a BlackMagic ATEM Pro.  The livestream begins buffering after about 15 seconds and becomes completely unwatchable.  YouTube reports that it is not receiving enough video data for smooth video.  The Atem is sending around 3000kbps (3Mbps) for 1080p @ 30fps.  I can record and upload a 90 minute video to YouTube over the same connection in about 5 minutes, so it seems to me that I should be able to easily livestream at 3Mbps.  Phoned One for tech help (a frustrating experience) who after telling me there was nothing wrong, then said livestreaming was not supported by 5G. 

 

Any ideas from anyone??

DjShadow
4070 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3318510 9-Dec-2024 19:02
Is Fibre available where you are?

 
 
 
 

PastaJoe

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3318520 9-Dec-2024 20:05
Yes, it is an option to have fibre installed.  But shouldn't 5G be able to handle this?

RunningMan
8907 posts

Uber Geek


  #3318527 9-Dec-2024 20:22
PastaJoe:

 

Phoned One for tech help (a frustrating experience) who after telling me there was nothing wrong, then said livestreaming was not supported by 5G. 

 

 

Say what?

 

Great for medium households who are online every day, learning, streaming and working from home

 

Source



PastaJoe

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3318528 9-Dec-2024 20:24
Yep, that's what I thought.

Goosey
2792 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3318616 10-Dec-2024 07:19
I’d be checking the quality of 5G coverage in your area first.

 

Then looking at where your unit is placed I.e. is it deep within your premises or next to a window facing the nearest tower?
Then, if you are committed to mobile broadband then look at an external aerial.

 


do yo think the unit is bouncing between towers and or going from 5G to 4G when you are experiencing buffering?

 

 

 

 

quickymart
13766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3318912 10-Dec-2024 21:02
PastaJoe:

 

Yes, it is an option to have fibre installed.

 

Even though I realise you're trying to do this over 5G (yes, it should work) I'd still recommend placing an order for a fibre install anyway as they won't be free forever - and mobile networks can suffer from overload and congestion, something fibre doesn't usually have issues with.

 

As to their call centre telling you totally the wrong thing, no surprises there. Par for the course with their phone support these days - saying anything to get you off the phone so they can get on to the next call.

Linux
11289 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3318914 10-Dec-2024 21:03
Fibre is king! Get it installed



PastaJoe

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3318980 10-Dec-2024 22:15
Thanks everyone for your help.  I will look to getting a fibre connection.

 

I was expecting the 5G to work well, especially as the cell tower is less than 100 meters away.

 

O the fun we have with technology!

Goosey
2792 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3319318 11-Dec-2024 16:22
It might not be tower your mobile broadband provider uses ?
And if it is, it may not yet be 5G (so you might me connecting somewhere else).



