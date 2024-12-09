HI all,

Have just installed a new 5G Mobile broadband using a Deco x80 from One. Everything works great with good up/down speeds of 300/100Mbps (and updated to latest firmware). Works great... except for when I try to livestream to YouTube through a BlackMagic ATEM Pro. The livestream begins buffering after about 15 seconds and becomes completely unwatchable. YouTube reports that it is not receiving enough video data for smooth video. The Atem is sending around 3000kbps (3Mbps) for 1080p @ 30fps. I can record and upload a 90 minute video to YouTube over the same connection in about 5 minutes, so it seems to me that I should be able to easily livestream at 3Mbps. Phoned One for tech help (a frustrating experience) who after telling me there was nothing wrong, then said livestreaming was not supported by 5G.

Any ideas from anyone??