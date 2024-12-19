Like a camera, the best hotspot is the one you have with you. I see no benefit in a standalone hotspot unless you specifically need to use your handset for something else while you need the hotspot (though even then I can still use my phone while another devices shares its internet), or you need provider diversity for some reason.

gnfb: However my android phone which is with skinny was working fine. I was going to use my android phone as a hotspot but dont think i have a large data ability. Hence I arrived at the point of finding a solution. Didnt vodafone use to supply a standalone modem/router thing? will see

Either you pay for a standalone SIM and plan with enough data, or you add enough data to your existing mobile plan to cover your purposes. Either way it's all mobile data, so if you already have a plan and a device that can be a hotspot, it makes sense to just bump up your data for that, rather than get a separate plan for it.

If you're only concerned about using the hotspot in the infrequent event of issues with your main internet, a prepay SIM with an annual top up is probably fine. Kogan and others do annual prepay SIMs with lots of data. Just keep it in the drawer for when you need it, and don't forget to top up within its expiration period.

If it's just an issue at home you might also consider a router with both fibre + SIM connectivity as a fallback.