New Zealand Mobile and Wireless - Curious if anyone has gone to AUS on Skinny with a non-approved AUS phone
Castlvaniafan

#318155 21-Dec-2024 12:17
So there's definitely something unpopular happening in AUS, after talking to people over there about a recent experience I have had. I have a Sony Xperia 1 V that works perfectly in NZ and I've taken it to UK/EU/USA with no issues. However last week I landed in AUS with a message that immediately said my SIM card is unable to connect there. I'm on Skinny mobile and paid for a $10 weekend pass. What I learned was telecoms there are banning phones they don't sell from connecting as a result of some security push the government does. So I had a non working smart phone for the weekend which made my trip interesting..

 

Anyways, I was wondering if anyone else on Skinny has experience this and what should I do for weekend trips? Thanks!

RunningMan
  #3323012 21-Dec-2024 12:28
Perhaps read the existing threads discussing this. It's a 2G/3G shutdown with mandated ability to contact emergency services via voice, not a Government security push.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=11&topicid=317791

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=316295

 

 

