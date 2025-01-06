On the 31st of December, I decided to pull the plug on using Skinny and move to Mighty Mobile with their $25 a month unlimited plan at 50Mbps. Because my S24 Ultra is e-sim compatible, I went that route but want to keep my existing number, because A) it is a great number and I can't be bothered changing it in places where I use 2FA.

Doing the number port thing, as asked when setting up with Mighty Mobile, the process appeared to be going well, until I later get a text saying your number move request has been cancelled. So I contact Mighty Mobile via their web chat, where a helpful person tried to get the number ported again, and in the Mighty Mobile app for a few minutes, it showed as porting, until it didn't. Talking to the person on web chat, they tell me the number port was refused and that they have escalated it to a porting team, and that Mighty Mobile would be in touch once they heard something. It's now the 6th of January and sure there have been holidays in that time, but I still haven't heard anything and I really don't want to lose my old number. I can still receive texts etc to it as the physical sim is still in my phone, but it no longer has credit on it. Is there anyone out there that can help me with getting my number ported? Thanks.