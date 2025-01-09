I moved a family member over to Kogan, ported from Skinny, and since then they have been having troubles with SMS on their iPhone 12.

SMS being delayed by 15-16 minutes, and being received twice by recipients. She is contacting Kogan who have said it is a device issue - good if can get more info for getting it resolved - seems like 2 different issues:

Turning off iMessage on the iPhone has stopped the buffering in the image below (but they want iMessage again if possible)

SMS still being sent twice, just quicker now:

Doesn't seem like same issue as experienced here on 2degrees last year - No OPPO in the mix either.

Possibly some porting not quite correct? APN settings look okay. I don't know much about iMessage if needs to be reset or something on the iPhone after porting.

Logging into Kogan still shows the original SIM card phone number against the account too, compared to when I login my ported number is shown against my name.