New cell tower not on gis.geek.
kiwifidget

#318380 12-Jan-2025 13:45
A new cell tower has popped up in the countryside north of me.

 

 

How long before these things pop up in gis.geek?

 

 




DjShadow
  #3330592 12-Jan-2025 13:52
My understanding is their data comes directly from RSM, see if you can find the site there

 
 
 
 

Jase2985
  #3330627 12-Jan-2025 15:23
Sure it's a cell tower and not something else?

Aucklandjafa
  #3330631 12-Jan-2025 15:33
I think it takes a while to update. There’s a massive site in the middle of a paddock in South Featherston that’s been there for a couple of months that’s not on the site.



KiwiSurfer
  #3330704 12-Jan-2025 19:15
It may not be live yet -- sometimes there's a lag between when they complete the physical build and when they get round to registering the RSM licence and/or switch on. I know a few cases of months/years of wait before go live. E.g. Spark's Homai site was about 1.5-2 years before it actually went live (yes I checked every month since I lived the next suburb over). 2deg/One are usually pretty quick though.

 

Do you have a picture by any chance? That may help identify the carrier(s) involved. Seems rural so not sure if you can walk up to the equipment cabinets, but if you can get close often there are signs showing the operator details. If you can find site codes (typically AKL-###-### for 2degrees sites in Auckland, A#XXX for One sites in Auckland, XXXXX for Spark)  for it would indicate go live has happened. However if the site has the operator details and the usual warning signs but no site code then may still be in progress of going live.

 

It could also be an RCG site -- if so it'll have their details as above and their site codes are normally RAKXXX for sites in Auckland.

 

But it could also be non-mobile -- it is quite a odd place to put a mobile tower as it's quite far out of the way (but then again could well be RCG).

 

Am hoping it is 2deg/One (or RCG) as their coverage north of Pukekohe is pretty poor and a site at that location could help improve coverage.

kiwifidget

  #3330718 12-Jan-2025 19:44
It's a Sparkler.

 

 

 

But I did!

 

Location: Near intersection of Tuhimata and Runciman Rds.




