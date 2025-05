Hello!Has anyone activated a Mighty Mobile SIM lately?I don't have the activation text and support isn't being helpful. Does the activation text contain a unique URL or is it to a generic page? Can someone please post the link here if it will help me?Going to https://accounts.mightymobile.co.nz/sign-in and using the forgot password process (as support has suggested) doesn't work, email address (the one used to purchase the SIM) is apparently invalid.